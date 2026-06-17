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Interior Minister commends HALO Trust’s support in combating illicit arms proliferation

By Judith Twumwaa, ISD II Contributor
General News Interior Minister commends HALO Trust’s support in combating illicit arms proliferation
WED, 17 JUN 2026

The Minister for Interior, Mr. Muntaka Mohammed-Mubarak, has commended HALO Trust for its commitment to supporting Ghana’s efforts to combat the proliferation of illicit small arms and light weapons.

This came when a delegation led by the Senior Project Manager of HALO Trust – Coastal West Africa, Madam Yamireth D’Almeida, paid a courtesy call on the Minister.

During the meeting, Mr. Muntaka expressed appreciation for the visit and welcomed HALO Trust’s willingness to partner with government institutions in promoting peace and security across the country.

The Minister emphasised the importance of strengthening the National Commission on Small Arms and Light Weapons to enhance its operational capacity and effectiveness in tackling the illicit arms trade.

He noted the Government’s commitment to working with development partners and specialised organisations to address security threats and create a safer environment for all citizens.

Madam D’Almeida reaffirmed HALO Trust’s commitment to working closely with the Government of Ghana and the National Commission on Small Arms and Light Weapons to address the growing challenge of illicit arms circulation.

She noted that the organisation stands ready to collaborate with relevant stakeholders and provide the necessary support to strengthen efforts to reduce the availability of illegal weapons and promote public safety.

HALO Trust is an international humanitarian non-governmental organisation that specialises in landmine clearance and the management of weapons and ammunition. The organisation operates in several countries worldwide, supporting efforts to reduce the risks posed by explosive hazards and illicit weapons.

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