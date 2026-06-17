ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

Greater Accra Peace Council strengthens partnership with Electoral Commission

By Judith Twumwaa & Mary Olivia Cobblah, ISD II Contributors
Social News Greater Accra Peace Council strengthens partnership with Electoral Commission
WED, 17 JUN 2026

The Greater Accra Regional Peace Council (GARPC) has reaffirmed its commitment to promoting peaceful elections and strengthening democratic governance through enhanced collaboration with key state institutions.

This follows a discussion with the Electoral Commission (EC) of Ghana on Tuesday in Accra to deepen cooperation on electoral peace, conflict prevention, and institutional synergy in the conduct of elections.

Speaking at the engagement, the Acting Regional Executive Secretary of GARPC, Mr. George Oko Mensah, underscored the Council’s mandate of conflict prevention, conflict management, and sustainable peacebuilding.

He noted that effective collaboration between the Peace Council and the Electoral Commission remains critical to safeguarding peaceful electoral processes and maintaining public confidence in Ghana’s democracy.

Mr. Mensah highlighted the longstanding partnership between the two institutions and referenced previous joint initiatives, particularly in the area of electoral education during major electoral activities.

According to him, such collaborations have contributed significantly to promoting peaceful coexistence and reducing tensions associated with electoral processes.

He stressed the need for continued engagement and information sharing among stakeholders to address emerging challenges and strengthen mechanisms for preventing electoral conflicts before, during, and after elections.

The Regional Director of the Electoral Commission, Mrs. Gladys Prinkrah, commended the Greater Accra Regional Peace Council for its consistent support in maintaining electoral peace and stability.

She emphasized the importance of integrity, professionalism, and strong inter-institutional collaboration in delivering credible, transparent, and peaceful elections.

Mrs. Prinkrah noted that partnerships between democratic governance institutions play a vital role in enhancing public trust and ensuring the successful conduct of elections.

Disclaimer:  ModernGhana is not responsible for the accuracy or reliability of this report and its content. More Follow our WhatsApp channel for meaningful stories picked for your day.

Please note that ModernGhana is not responsible for the accuracy or reliability of this report and its content.

As a content curation and syndication platform, we ethically select and publish news articles from various credible online sources that we believe will be of interest to our readers.

We publish four types of content on a daily basis: Curated content, Syndicated content, User-generated content and Original content.

Our curated content consists of carefully chosen articles from reputable websites, which are properly credited and linked back to the original source to drive traffic.

Syndicated content is provided to us by other websites looking to increase their readership and expand their brand awareness. User-generated content includes opinion pieces and contributions from our dedicated readers, which we publish for the benefit of our diverse audience.

Additionally, we produce original content through our team of experienced journalists and correspondents from across the country. It is important to note that the opinions expressed on this platform do not necessarily reflect our own views. We value freedom of speech and therefore, may publish opinions that may not align with our own or those of our readers.

We understand that some opinions may be objectionable to some individuals, but we believe in upholding the principle of absolute freedom of speech. If you do not agree with this principle, we kindly advise you not to visit our website.

READ MORE

Top Stories

51 minutes ago

Prof. Michael Kpessa-Whyte, Director-General, SIGA SIGA applauds NAFCO for turning GH¢19m loss into GH¢91.7m profit

1 hour ago

Galamsey fight: NAIMOS should be formalised and given legislative backing — Minority Galamsey fight: NAIMOS should be formalised and given legislative backing — Mino...

2 hours ago

Ghana stands firmly behind you — Presidency cheers on Black Stars ahead of World Cup opener 'Ghana stands firmly behind you' — Presidency cheers on Black Stars ahead of Wor...

5 hours ago

Thunderstorm, heavy rain and strong winds expected across Ghana — GMet warns Thunderstorm, heavy rain and strong winds expected across Ghana — GMet warns

6 hours ago

Tema Police intercept truck loaded with suspected Indian Hemp, arrest two Tema Police intercept truck loaded with suspected Indian Hemp, arrest two

6 hours ago

World Bank approves US$300 million to support phase out of SHS double track system World Bank approves US$300 million to support phase out of SHS double track syst...

6 hours ago

World Cup 2026: Play for the flag, the children who dream of following in your footsteps — Mahama charges Black Stars against Panama World Cup 2026: 'Play for the flag, the children who dream of following in your ...

6 hours ago

SHS students storm teacher’s residence to rescue female classmate found in his room SHS students storm teacher’s residence to rescue female classmate found in his r...

6 hours ago

Ghanaian youth now turning to politics as shortcut to success — Mary Addah Ghanaian youth now turning to politics as 'shortcut to success' — Mary Addah

6 hours ago

About 18,000 premature child deaths would be averted with 7.2% GDP investment — UNICEF About 18,000 premature child deaths would be averted with 7.2% GDP investment — ...

Just in....
body-container-line