Greater Accra Peace Council strengthens partnership with Electoral Commission

The Greater Accra Regional Peace Council (GARPC) has reaffirmed its commitment to promoting peaceful elections and strengthening democratic governance through enhanced collaboration with key state institutions.

This follows a discussion with the Electoral Commission (EC) of Ghana on Tuesday in Accra to deepen cooperation on electoral peace, conflict prevention, and institutional synergy in the conduct of elections.

Speaking at the engagement, the Acting Regional Executive Secretary of GARPC, Mr. George Oko Mensah, underscored the Council’s mandate of conflict prevention, conflict management, and sustainable peacebuilding.

He noted that effective collaboration between the Peace Council and the Electoral Commission remains critical to safeguarding peaceful electoral processes and maintaining public confidence in Ghana’s democracy.

Mr. Mensah highlighted the longstanding partnership between the two institutions and referenced previous joint initiatives, particularly in the area of electoral education during major electoral activities.

According to him, such collaborations have contributed significantly to promoting peaceful coexistence and reducing tensions associated with electoral processes.

He stressed the need for continued engagement and information sharing among stakeholders to address emerging challenges and strengthen mechanisms for preventing electoral conflicts before, during, and after elections.

The Regional Director of the Electoral Commission, Mrs. Gladys Prinkrah, commended the Greater Accra Regional Peace Council for its consistent support in maintaining electoral peace and stability.

She emphasized the importance of integrity, professionalism, and strong inter-institutional collaboration in delivering credible, transparent, and peaceful elections.

Mrs. Prinkrah noted that partnerships between democratic governance institutions play a vital role in enhancing public trust and ensuring the successful conduct of elections.