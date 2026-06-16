NDC forces split between state and party: Resignation directive shakes up Ghana's political landscape!

The National Democratic Congress is drawing a hard line between government service and party leadership — a move that could reshape both the ruling party and the Mahama administration.

In a directive issued on January 29, 2026, the NDC announced that any full‑time government appointee seeking a party executive position must resign at least six months before filing nomination forms. The order applies to Ministers, Deputy Ministers, CEOs, MDs, their deputies, and MMDCEs. Only board chairpersons and board members are exempt, as they are not full‑time employees.

The new rules

General Secretary Fifi Fiavi Kwetey outlined strict timelines ahead of the December 19, 2026 national executive elections:

Constituency aspirants: resign by April 2026

resign by April 2026 Regional aspirants: resign by May 2026

resign by May 2026 National aspirants: resign by June 2026

“There is no plea in this matter,” Kwetey warned. “These provisions are firm, constitutional, and we will enforce them without exception.”

Why the NDC is doing this

The party cites three main reasons:

1. Leveling the playing field.

Kwetey argues that government appointees enjoy undue advantage in internal elections. The directive, he says, is meant to curb “greed” and ensure fairness.

2. Protecting focus.

Holding a ministerial or CEO role leaves little room for party work. Kwetey — who once served as Deputy Finance Minister while managing party communications — said dual roles make it difficult to effectively handle party responsibilities.

3. Resetting internal democracy.

The NDC frames the directive as part of a broader reorganisation aimed at strengthening the party ahead of the 2028 general elections.

Implications for the NDC government

The directive forces an immediate trade‑off between governance and party building.

1. Loss of key operatives.

High‑profile communicators and managers in government may have to step down. Ghana Gold Board CEO Sammy Gyamfi and his deputy, Malik Basintale, have been cited as examples. Gyamfi’s work at GoldBod has been credited with helping stabilise the cedi.

2. Administrative disruption.

A wave of resignations between April and June 2026 risks creating gaps across ministries, agencies, and local governments at a critical midpoint in the administration’s term.

3. A test of discipline.

By refusing exemptions, the NDC is signalling strong internal discipline. That may boost credibility with the party base but could frustrate appointees forced to choose between public office and party ambition.

4. Long‑term positioning for 2028.

Separating party leadership from government office now allows the NDC to build a more focused party structure well ahead of the next election. The calculation is that short‑term instability in government will yield a stronger, more cohesive party.

The NDC’s message is clear: you cannot have “one leg here and another there”. Whether this hard separation strengthens the party without weakening the government will be one of the defining political tests of 2026.