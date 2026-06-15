Kwadaso MP announces modern police station for Apatrapa Newsite

Residents and landlords of Apatrapa Newsite in the Kwadaso Constituency have expressed renewed hope for improved security and accelerated development following a high-level community engagement led by Prof. Kingsley Nyarko, Member of Parliament for Kwadaso and former Deputy Minister of Education (TVET).

The well-attended meeting served as a platform for residents to directly engage their MP on critical issues affecting the area, including worsening security concerns, poor road networks, drainage challenges, and other developmental needs confronting the fast-growing community.

The biggest announcement of the day came when Prof. Nyarko, together with the Assembly Member, Kofi Nkosuo, revealed plans to establish a modern police station at Apatrapa Newsite on a newly acquired parcel of land.

The announcement sparked excitement among residents and landlords, many of whom described the project as a long-awaited intervention that would significantly enhance security and protect lives and property within the community.

Addressing the gathering, Prof. Nyarko praised residents for their unity and active participation in community affairs, stressing that meaningful development can only be achieved through collaboration between citizens and leadership.

He acknowledged the numerous infrastructural challenges facing the area but assured residents that efforts were underway to address them systematically.

According to the MP, the proposed police station remains an immediate priority due to the growing security concerns in Apatrapa Newsite and surrounding communities.

"The safety of our people is paramount. This modern police station will not only strengthen law enforcement presence but also provide residents with greater confidence and peace of mind," he indicated.

Beyond security, Prof. Nyarko unveiled a broader vision for the community, disclosing plans to pursue the establishment of a modern government basic school in the area to cater for the educational needs of the increasing population.

The MP reiterated his commitment to working closely with traditional authorities, community leaders, landlords, and other stakeholders to attract more development projects to the constituency.

Residents who attended the meeting welcomed the assurances and expressed optimism that the proposed projects would transform Apatrapa Newsite into a more secure and developed community.

They pledged their full support and cooperation to ensure the successful realization of the initiatives.

The meeting was also attended by community leaders, Hon. Yesu Mo, staff of the Office of the Member of Parliament, and other stakeholders committed to the development of the area.

With the planned police station and future educational infrastructure on the horizon, many residents believe Apatrapa Newsite is poised to enter a new chapter of growth, security, and progress under the leadership of Prof. Kingsley Nyarko.