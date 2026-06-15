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Mon, 15 Jun 2026 Regional News

DCE urged to direct release of grader, compactor for Adidome Central road works

  Mon, 15 Jun 2026
DCE urged to direct release of grader, compactor forAdidomeCentral roadworks

Mr Gugisberg Fiagbenu, the Assembly Member for the Adidome Central Electoral Area in the Central Tongu District of the Volta Region, has appealed to the District Chief Executive (DCE), Mr Dodzi Addison Mornyuie, to direct the immediate release of the District Assembly's grader and compactor for road works in the area.

Mr Fiagbenu said the release of the equipment would support planned road improvement initiatives within the electoral area.

In a formal communication addressed to the DCE and copied to the Ghana News Agency (GNA), the Assembly Member expressed concern over what he described as a prolonged delay in deploying the equipment, which had stalled rehabilitation works on the Adidome Central main road.

He noted that although a directive had reportedly been issued for the machines to be deployed for the project, the equipment had not yet been released after nearly two months.

According to him, the delay was hampering development efforts and undermining residents' expectations for improved road infrastructure, particularly as preparations for the commencement of the works had already been completed.

Mr Fiagbenu, therefore, appealed to the DCE to intervene by directing the District Road Improvement Programme (DRIP) Coordinator, Mr Francis Dovlo, to ensure the immediate release of the grader and compactor for the intended works.

He stressed that prompt action would facilitate the timely execution of the road project in the interest of the community.

GNA

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