Two killed, several injured car crash at Ho

Two persons have been killed, while several others sustained varying degrees of injuries in a road crash involving a Hyundai Mighty truck and a Bajaj rickshaw at the Civic Centre traffic lights in Ho on Saturday, June 13.

The accident occurred at about 1430 hours and involved a Hyundai Mighty truck with registration number GE 5963-23 and a Bajaj rickshaw with registration number M-21-VR 3558.

Police sources told the Ghana News Agency (GNA) that information about the crash was received from the Volta Regional Police Communication Room, prompting officers to proceed to the scene.

On arrival, the Police found the two vehicles extensively damaged at their various resting positions. Victims were rushed to the Ho Municipal Hospital and the Ho Teaching Hospital for medical attention.

At the hospitals, Police found Bome Comfort, 22; Mr Muntari Munkila, 44; Sterling Govor, five; and Mr Yaw Botwe, 43, driver of the Hyundai truck, in stable condition and receiving treatment.

Another victim, Mr Abubakar Larabu, 44, was reported to be in a critical condition and is also undergoing treatment.

However, Vivian Prempeh, 43, and Osei Portia, 26, were pronounced dead on arrival by medical officers at the respective health facilities.

Their bodies have been deposited at the morgues of the Ho Municipal Hospital and the Ho Teaching Hospital pending autopsy.

Preliminary investigations indicate that Mr Yaw Botwe was travelling from Wusuta towards Accra with two unidentified passengers on board.

Police said that on reaching the Civic Centre traffic lights, the driver allegedly veered off his lane into the opposite lane and collided with the Bajaj rickshaw, which was being ridden by Mr Darko Kwabena, 38.

The truck reportedly continued moving after the collision and crashed into a hair salon and a boutique located by the roadside, injuring several persons and resulting in the fatalities.

The driver remains on admission under Police observation, while investigations into the incident are ongoing.

GNA