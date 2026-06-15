Fantefest London 2026 team engages Ghana High Commission to strengthen preparations for historic cultural celebration

The Executive Team of FANTEFEST London 2026 has taken a significant step towards ensuring a successful celebration of Fante culture and heritage by engaging the Ghana High Commission in London.

The delegation, led by Nana Obokese Ampah and renowned musician and cultural advocate Bessa Simons, paid a courtesy call on His Excellency Aquinas Tawiah Quansah, Deputy Head of Mission at the Ghana High Commission.

The meeting focused on fostering collaboration and discussing strategic preparations for FANTEFEST London 2026, which is expected to bring together Fante people and admirers of Ghanaian culture from across the world.

During the engagement, both parties explored ways to strengthen partnerships that will promote the festival's objectives of preserving Fante traditions, showcasing cultural excellence, and connecting the global Fante diaspora with their roots.

FANTEFEST London 2026 is being positioned as a landmark international celebration that will highlight the rich history, customs, arts, music, and contributions of the Fante people while creating opportunities for cultural exchange and tourism promotion.

The visit underscored the commitment of the festival's organizers to work closely with diplomatic and community stakeholders to ensure the event achieves its vision of uniting Fantes worldwide and promoting Ghana's cultural heritage on the global stage.

The Executive Team expressed appreciation to the Ghana High Commission for its warm reception and support, describing the engagement as a positive step toward delivering a memorable and impactful festival.

With preparations steadily advancing, anticipation continues to build for FANTEFEST London 2026, which promises to serve as a vibrant platform for celebrating Fante identity, culture, and global connection.