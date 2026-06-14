Early grade education is very crucial for national development

Stakeholders in the nation’s education system have been urged to provide substantial support for the development of the early grades to create a strong foundation for the system.

The Ledzokuku Municipal Director of Education, Mrs Theresa Tetteh, who made the call, explained that such a move will give the learners a good start, reduce school dropout, learn how to solve problems and to love learning before they even enter Class one, so they become citizens who can learn for life.

To this, she praised all early grade education promoters and stakeholders in the country, urging them to continue with their good foundation process, preparing the next generation of the country’s manpower needs.

Mrs Theresa Tetteh announced this when she launched the 30th anniversary of the Morning Glory Montessori Child Development Centre (MGMCDC) at Teshie-Nungua in the Ledzokuku Municipality of the Greater Accra region on Thursday.

The year-long ceremony, which is under the theme "30 Years of Nurturing Excellence," will involve activities such as a float, Morning Glory gets talents, education symposium, exhibition, alumni meeting as well as a fund-raising dinner and will climax with a grand durbar on 20th September next year.

Present at the launching were parents, teachers, alumni and other stakeholders in the education sector, as well as community leaders who have benefitted from the school’s operations during the past 30 years.

“As a Municipal Director of Education, I see data every day. The children who succeed in JHS and SHS are often the ones who had a strong start. The first 8 years of life form 80 per cent of brain development”. She said.

Again, Mrs Tetteh stated that “When a centre like Morning Glory gets it right, the whole education system benefits. You reduce dropout rates. You improve BECE results. You produce citizens who can learn for life”.

The Chief Executive Officer of the Morning Glory Montessori Child Development Centre, Mrs Ewurabena Neequaye, in her welcome address, recounted how the journey started three decades ago with a vision to nurture children, shape character, and build future leaders.

She used the occasion to commend the founder of the school, Mrs Gloria Ewuresi Arthur, whose vision laid the foundation for this institution, as well as the past and present staff whose dedication has shaped generations of learners.

“As we launch our 30th Anniversary celebrations today, we look forward to using this opportunity to reflect on our impact, reconnect with our community, celebrate our legacy, and cast a vision for the future. We believe the best chapters of Morning Glory are still ahead of us”. The CEO said.

Mrs Ewurabena Neequaye was upbeat that the year-long event would be very engaging and promised to make it very memorable, and appealed to all and sundry to participate in the numerous activities slated to mark the landmark event.