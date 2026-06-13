Man Arrested in Gomoa Yesukrom for allegedly impersonating ECG staff to defraud residents

A man identified as Agyakum has been apprehended by elders of Gomoa Yesukrom in the Central Region for allegedly posing as an employee of the Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) to defraud unsuspecting residents.

According to community sources, the suspect reportedly used a fake ECG identification card to present himself as an authorized staff member of the power distributor. He is said to have approached several residents under the pretext of providing electricity‑related services and assistance.

Suspicion arose when some community members noticed inconsistencies in his conduct and alerted local elders. Following preliminary checks, the elders detained the suspect and handed him over for further investigation.

The elders of Gomoa Yesukrom are urging anyone who may have fallen victim to the alleged scheme to come forward and file formal complaints. They believe additional residents may have been targeted but are yet to report their experiences.

Community leaders also cautioned the public to verify the identity of individuals claiming to represent state institutions before engaging their services or making any payments.

Investigations are ongoing to determine the full extent of the alleged fraud and whether the suspect acted alone or as part of a wider network.