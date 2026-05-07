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LESIG to partner key agencies to tackle risk zones and strengthen surveying practice in Ghana — Lic. Surv. Stephen Djaba

By Beyonce Diamond Kpogli II Contributor
General News LESIG to partner key agencies to tackle risk zones and strengthen surveying practice in Ghana — Lic. Surv. Stephen Djaba
THU, 07 MAY 2026

The Land and Engineering Surveyors Institution of Ghana (LESIG) has announced plans to collaborate with key state agencies to identify high-risk zones and promote safer construction practices across the country.

Speaking at the official launch of the institution, themed “Shaping the Future of Land Surveying in Ghana,” Licensed Surveyor Stephen Djaba, a founding member of LESIG, stated that the institution will work closely with the Geological Survey Authority of Ghana and local authorities to strengthen monitoring of land conditions and structural developments.

He explained that the partnership aims to address growing concerns over unsafe construction, land instability, and disaster-prone areas, including zones vulnerable to earthquakes and structural failures.

According to him, surveyors play a critical role in detecting ground movement, subsidence, and other environmental risks that may not be visible to the public but can have serious consequences if left unchecked.

“Through this partnership, we will help identify unsafe locations and guide developers and communities to make informed decisions about where and how to build,” he said.

Mr Djaba clarified that LESIG is not intended to compete with existing institutions but rather to complement their efforts through knowledge sharing and the collective advancement of the profession.

He added that LESIG will also support public education efforts to ensure that individuals and developers understand the importance of engaging qualified professionals before undertaking construction projects.

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President of the Licensed Surveyors Association of Ghana, Dr Samuel Larbi Darko, described the formation of LESIG as timely, given the increasing importance of land information, infrastructure development, and spatial planning in Ghana’s development agenda.

According to him, the emergence of LESIG presents an opportunity to deepen collaboration among key professional bodies, including the Ghana Institution of Surveyors, Ghana Institution of Engineers, Ghana Institute of Architects, and Ghana Institute of Planners.

Dr Larbi Darko commended the leadership of LESIG for their vision, noting that establishing a professional body requires foresight, commitment, and a strong sense of purpose.

He reiterated the regulatory and supervisory role of the Survey and Mapping Division under the Lands Commission, as outlined in the Lands Commission Act, 2008 (Act 767). These responsibilities include overseeing land surveys, maintaining national geodetic reference systems, and coordinating mapping data for national use.

He further encouraged LESIG to support continuous professional development, promote the adoption of modern geospatial technologies, and mentor young professionals entering the field.

Meanwhile, Deputy Director of Survey and Mapping at the Lands Commission, Eric Mensah Okantey, expressed concern over the increasing number of unqualified individuals operating as surveyors, warning that the trend poses significant risks to land administration and national development.

He noted that although trained professionals are produced by institutions such as Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology, the University of Mines and Technology, and the Ghana School of Surveying and Mapping, some individuals without formal training continue to operate in the field.

Mr Okantey explained that while such individuals may be able to operate surveying equipment, they often lack the technical expertise required to interpret data and solve complex surveying and engineering challenges.

“Operating an instrument does not make one a professional surveyor,” he stressed, adding that certified surveyors undergo years of rigorous academic and practical training.

He called on regulatory bodies to intensify efforts to clamp down on unqualified practitioners, emphasising that upholding professional standards is essential to ensuring accuracy, safety, and credibility within the sector.

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