2026 BECE: Two invigilators arrested in Bono region for malpractices    

The Police have arrested two invigilators at some examination centers in the ongoing Basic Education Certificate Examination (BECE) in the Bono Region, Mr Luke Mensah, the Public Relations Officer at the Bono Regional Directorate of Education, has said.

In an interview with the Ghana News Agency (GNA) in Sunyani, Mr Mensah said one of the suspects, Kwabena Twum was arrested when he attempted to use his mobile phone to take pictures of the question papers.

He said, Twum, also as a teacher at the Odomase Seventh Day Adventist Junior High School, was apprehended at the Fiapre Notre Damme Senior High School (SHS) examination center in the Sunyani West Municipality on Monday, May 4.

Twum has since been granted bail and is assisting the Police in their investigations.

Mr Mensah said the other suspect, yet to be identified, was also picked at the Sunyani Senior High School examination center for a similar offence on Tuesday, May 5, and had also been granted Police enquiry bail, assisting investigations.

Nonetheless, he said the conduct of the BECE was progressing smoothly at the 88 designated centers, spread across the 11 politically administrative districts and municipalities in the region.

He said 25,000 candidates comprising 12,250 and 12,750 females drawn from 833 public and private schools in the region were writing the BECE in the region.

Mr Mensah said 3,061 and 741 of the candidates were writing French and Arabic respectively, saying that the region had 138 schools offering French and 28 schools offering Arabic.

He said 88 supervisors and 882 invigilators were overseeing the smooth conduct of the examination in the region, saying that the directorate had also intensified monitoring to stem examination malpractices and potential infractions.

GNA