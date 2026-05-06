Religion: A Weapon Of War Or A Tool For Peace?

Introduction

Religion is often envisioned as a powerful unifying force for humanity. Ideally, it promotes love, unity, and shared moral values among its adherents. Many religious traditions emphasise common humanity, compassion, empathy, and solidarity. Yet, despite these ideals, religion has frequently been a source of division and conflict, manifesting in doctrinal disputes, cultural differences, and historical and political tensions.

The world's major spiritual and faith traditions inspire and motivate their followers to pursue peace as a moral duty. However, history shows that violence has often been committed in the name of religion. As noted by Machado (1993), many of these conflicts are not rooted in faith itself but rather in competing social, political, and economic interests. Humanity continues to seek a form of utopia—a world of perfect harmony and coexistence—but whether such a vision can be achieved remains uncertain. Will it emerge through a single religion, a unified political system, or a global authority? These questions persist without clear answers.

The role of religion in global conflict trends

Peace is widely regarded as a central objective of religion. Salih (2011, p. 4) describes peace as “the noble objective of religion.” Nevertheless, conflict remains a constant feature of human interaction, including within and between religious communities. In some instances, individuals and groups have carried out violent and terrorist acts under religious justification.

Burton (2024), writing for Truth Nigeria, recounts that “a promising student and exemplary Christian believer was stoned to death on the campus of Shegu Shagari Teachers College because she allegedly had blasphemed against the Prophet Muhammed on a social media app.” Aguwa (1997) highlights how countries like Nigeria have long struggled with ethnic, regional, and religious divisions, often manipulated by political actors for personal gain. Salawu (2010) further observes that Nigeria exemplifies ethno-religious conflict, with over 400 ethnic groups divided across the two major religions (Christianity and Islam). Since independence, these tensions have resulted in over three million deaths, alongside immense psychological and material losses.

The Peace Operations Training Institute (2021) provides another example in the Lord’s Resistance Army (LRA) insurgency in Northern Uganda. Led by Joseph Kony, the LRA pursued a campaign of violence purportedly grounded in religious ideology, including the establishment of governance based on the Ten Commandments (Encyclopedia Britannica). However, the group lacked a coherent national vision beyond opposing the government of Yoweri Museveni.

Soharwardy (2003) points to the 1979 seizure of the U.S Embassy in Tehran as a turning point that intensified global scrutiny of religion's role in conflict. Subsequent events, such as the September 11 attacks, further underscored religion’s influence in global affairs, prompting policymakers to reassess its significance in international relations.

Definition of Conflict

The term “conflict” originates from the Latin word confligere, meaning to “strike together” (Abdullahi, 2016, p. 11). It refers to contradiction arising from differences in interests, ideologies, orientations, beliefs, and perceptions. Conflict typically occurs when individuals or groups pursue incompatible goals. Glorier (2025) defines conflict as a misunderstanding or disagreement stemming from differences in beliefs, opinions, and procedural norms.

Definition of peace

Peace is often associated with harmony and well-being across psychological, social, and political dimensions (Grewal, 2003). Peace is not merely the absence of violence but also the presence of an optimal environment for human potential to develop. Peace flows naturally in an environment where human beings are enabled to develop their potential. Leaders must focus on empowering individuals and fostering inclusive systems that promote growth and stability. Sustainable peace requires the removal of economic and political barriers that hinder human development.

The blessings and bane of religion

Religion has been both a source of profound good and significant harm. On one hand, it has contributed to conflict, oppression, and violence throughout history. Religious institutions have sometimes aligned with oppressive systems, and individuals have violated core religious teachings to justify acts of terror.

On the other hand, religion has also played a vital role in peacebuilding and reconciliation. Notable examples include the church-sponsored “Project for the Recovery of Historical Memory” in Guatemala; the mediation efforts by the Catholic Church in Chile; reconciliation initiatives in Burundi and Rwanda; and the work of the Communita di Sant’Egidio in countries such as Algeria, Kosovo and Uganda. Additional efforts include religious mediation in Mozambique; church support for South Africa’s Truth and Reconciliation Commission; and peacebuilding initiatives by Catholic and Protestant churches in Northern Ireland (Clark 2010). These examples demonstrate that religion can serve as a powerful tool for peace, fostering reconciliation, understanding, and human solidarity.

Conflict within Ghana’s religious landscape

According to Ghana’s 2021 census, approximately 71% of the population is Christian, 20% Muslim, 3% adhere to indigenous beliefs, and 6% belong to other or no religious groups (U.S Department of State, 2022). Although religious conflicts are not on the scale of other countries in the West African sub-region, longstanding religious confrontations occasionally escalate into violence. A notable example is the conflict between Ga Traditional Council and some Christian churches over the annual ban on drumming and noise making preceding the Homowo festival. As Asante (2011) explains, the Ga Traditional Council enforces this ban as part of longstanding cultural and religious practices. However, Pentecostal and Charismatic churches, known for vibrant worship styles, often challenge these restrictions, leading to tensions, particularly in Accra.

While there have been violent clashes between Muslims and Christians, such incidents are minimal in Ghanaian communities.

Spiritual and faith traditions as resources for peace

Peace among Christians

All the revelations and truths about God in Christianity may be summed up in one word: love. The Bible in 1 John 4:8 says, "Whoever does not love does not know God, because God is love." Love is a form of peace. This echoes the words of Mahatma Gandhi who believed that “love is the purest form of peace” and resonates with the words of the Dalai Lama who believed that “love and peace are inseparable,” all of which reverberate the words of Martin Luther King Jr. who believed that “love is the only force capable of transforming an enemy into a friend.”

In what appears to be the most remarkable message of peace in the New Testament, Romans 12:18 (ISV) says, "If possible, so far as it depends on you, live in peace with all people." Among Christians, love for God and love for neighbour are the most excellent expressions of peace. On this basis, Jesus said, the first and greatest commandment is, “Love the Lord your God with all your heart and with all your soul and with all your mind." And the second greatest commandment is like it: "Love your neighbour as yourself." From Jesus' own mouth, "All the Law and the Prophets hang on these two commandments” (Matthew 22:37-40).

Peace among Muslims

The basic tenets of Islam are peace and submission. In fact, the word "Islam," originating from the Arabic language, is understood to mean "peace” and “submission to the will of Allah." This is to say that the source of all peace is one's total submission to the will of Allah, and Allah's will is unfolded through his revelations codified in the Holy Qur’an. To Muslims, submission in the home—that is, to one's husband (as regards a wife) and to one's parents (as regards a child or children); submission to leaders of the Muslim community; submission to the teachings of the Holy Prophet Muhammad; and ultimately, submission to the revelations of the Holy Qur'an—means peace for a Muslim and, for that matter, for every human being. This finds support in the Holy Qur’an in which Allah says that “whosoever desires other than Islam as religion—never will it be accepted from him, and he, in the Hereafter, will be among the losers” (5:3). Nevertheless, Islam accepts religious plurality and tolerates freedom of worship as evidenced by Quran 2:256, which says that "there shall be no compulsion in religion."

Abu-Nimer (2008) explains that a Muslim is one who is at peace with God and others, demonstrated through good deeds and humility. The common greeting “al-salam alaykum” reflects this commitment to peace. Quranic teachings consistently reinforce peace as both a moral obligation and a divine reward.

Conclusion

This article has explored the complex relationship between religion and conflict, highlighting both the positive and negative roles religion can play in social harmony, at the same time, disintegration. While religion can promote peace, understanding, and reconciliation, it has also been a source of division, violence, and terrorism. Despite many religious teachings emphasising peace, compassion, and empathy, violent actions and terrorism have been perpetrated in the name of religion. Notwithstanding, religious conflicts are often rooted in social, political, and economic goals rather than purely religious differences. The quest for global peace remains a challenge, and addressing the complex role of religion in conflict is crucial for achieving this goal. Although religion has been exploited by humans to create paths of divergence and clashes among them, its spiritual and faith traditions can offer valuable resources for building personal, national, and international peace. These faith traditions share common themes of promoting peace, love, and unity, and encourage followers to cultivate compassion, kindness, and respect for others.

Isaac Prince Glorier, MA.

Peacebuilding Professional

[email protected]

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