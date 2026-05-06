MoH clarifies delay of Weija Paediatric hospital amid World Bank procurement dispute

The Ministry of Health has stated that it has taken note of a demonstration held at the Weija Paediatric Hospital and wishes to clarify the current status of the facility.

In a statement issued by the Ministry of Health on 5th May 2026, it was stated that the Weija Paediatric Hospital was a World Bank-funded project that commenced in 2023 and was originally scheduled for completion in December 2025.

According to the statement, in 2024, the World Bank raised concerns regarding procurement processes associated with the project. These concerns included reports of inflated medical equipment costs, in some instances estimated at up to 11 times the actual price.

As a result of these concerns, the World Bank declined to settle outstanding payments related to the project.

It said recognising the importance of the hospital, the Ministry of Health engaged relevant stakeholders and was prepared to commission the facility for use.

However, the contractor halted the process, insisting that all outstanding issues be fully resolved before access to the hospital could be granted.

The Ministry assured the people of Ghana that it was actively engaging all relevant stakeholders to resolve the matter in the best interest of the public.

The Ministry further acknowledged the importance of the hospital within Ghana’s healthcare delivery system, particularly in providing specialised care for children, and stated its commitment to working diligently to ensure the full operationalisation of the Weija Paediatric Hospital.

The Ministry, therefore, appealed to the residents of Weija and the general public to exercise restraint and patience as efforts continue to resolve the matter.