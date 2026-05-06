ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

MoH clarifies delay of Weija Paediatric hospital amid World Bank procurement dispute

By Priscilla Osei-Wusu Nimako, ISD II Contributor
Health MoH clarifies delay of Weija Paediatric hospital amid World Bank procurement dispute
WED, 06 MAY 2026

The Ministry of Health has stated that it has taken note of a demonstration held at the Weija Paediatric Hospital and wishes to clarify the current status of the facility.

In a statement issued by the Ministry of Health on 5th May 2026, it was stated that the Weija Paediatric Hospital was a World Bank-funded project that commenced in 2023 and was originally scheduled for completion in December 2025.

According to the statement, in 2024, the World Bank raised concerns regarding procurement processes associated with the project. These concerns included reports of inflated medical equipment costs, in some instances estimated at up to 11 times the actual price.

As a result of these concerns, the World Bank declined to settle outstanding payments related to the project.

It said recognising the importance of the hospital, the Ministry of Health engaged relevant stakeholders and was prepared to commission the facility for use.

However, the contractor halted the process, insisting that all outstanding issues be fully resolved before access to the hospital could be granted.

The Ministry assured the people of Ghana that it was actively engaging all relevant stakeholders to resolve the matter in the best interest of the public.

The Ministry further acknowledged the importance of the hospital within Ghana’s healthcare delivery system, particularly in providing specialised care for children, and stated its commitment to working diligently to ensure the full operationalisation of the Weija Paediatric Hospital.

The Ministry, therefore, appealed to the residents of Weija and the general public to exercise restraint and patience as efforts continue to resolve the matter.

Disclaimer:  ModernGhana is not responsible for the accuracy or reliability of this report and its content. More Follow our WhatsApp channel for meaningful stories picked for your day.

Please note that ModernGhana is not responsible for the accuracy or reliability of this report and its content.

As a content curation and syndication platform, we ethically select and publish news articles from various credible online sources that we believe will be of interest to our readers.

We publish four types of content on a daily basis: Curated content, Syndicated content, User-generated content and Original content.

Our curated content consists of carefully chosen articles from reputable websites, which are properly credited and linked back to the original source to drive traffic.

Syndicated content is provided to us by other websites looking to increase their readership and expand their brand awareness. User-generated content includes opinion pieces and contributions from our dedicated readers, which we publish for the benefit of our diverse audience.

Additionally, we produce original content through our team of experienced journalists and correspondents from across the country. It is important to note that the opinions expressed on this platform do not necessarily reflect our own views. We value freedom of speech and therefore, may publish opinions that may not align with our own or those of our readers.

We understand that some opinions may be objectionable to some individuals, but we believe in upholding the principle of absolute freedom of speech. If you do not agree with this principle, we kindly advise you not to visit our website.

READ MORE

Top Stories

2 hours ago

May 6: Cedi sells at GHS12.10 on forex market, drops to GHS11.25 on BoG interbank May 6: Cedi sells at GHS12.10 on forex market, drops to GHS11.25 on BoG interban...

2 hours ago

Release ex-Buffer Stock CEO and wife immediately — Afenyo-Markin to EOCO, AG Release ex-Buffer Stock CEO and wife immediately — Afenyo-Markin to EOCO, AG

2 hours ago

EOCO’s re-arrest of ex-Buffer Stock CEO and wife a face-saving, shameful move — Osahen Afenyo-Markin EOCO’s re-arrest of ex-Buffer Stock CEO and wife a face-saving, shameful move — ...

2 hours ago

Delay in operationalising Weija Paediatric Hospital due to misprocurement — Health Ministry Delay in operationalising Weija Paediatric Hospital due to misprocurement — Heal...

3 hours ago

My comment on transfer to the north was a slip — Greater Accra Regional Minister apologises My comment on transfer to the north was a slip — Greater Accra Regional Minister...

15 hours ago

BoG gets clean audit opinion but KPMG flags investment risk areas BoG gets clean audit opinion but KPMG flags investment risk areas

15 hours ago

The victim with swelling around his eye Amaniampong SHS student beaten for refusing to attend all-night service

15 hours ago

Ghanaian national, Emmanuel Akowuah Asamoah returns home after xenophobic attack in South Africa Ghanaian evacuated from South Africa after xenophobic attacks

15 hours ago

Ill transfer you to North as punishment if you approve illegal buildings—Linda Ocloo warns officers I'll transfer you to North as punishment if you approve illegal buildings—Linda ...

16 hours ago

Member of Parliament for Abuakwa South, Kingsley Agyemang Former scholarship secretariat boss Dr. Kingsley Agyemang denies BNI arrest

Advertise Here

Just in....

Democracy must not be goods we import

Started: 25-04-2026 | Ends: 31-08-2026
body-container-line