CCMA MCE tours BECE centres, calls for support for visually impaired candidates

The Metropolitan Chief Executive (MCE) for Cape Coast, George Justice Arthur, has toured several Basic Education Certificate Examination (BECE) centres across the Cape Coast Metropolis to encourage candidates and assess the conduct of the ongoing exams.

The visit, which took place today, saw the MCE interact with students and invigilators at key examination centres including Holy Child School, Mfantsipim School, Adisadel College, Wesley Girls' High School, University Practice Senior High School, University Junior High School, and St. Augustine's College.

Addressing the candidates, Hon. Arthur conveyed warm greetings on behalf of the President and Vice President of the Republic of Ghana, wishing the students success in their examinations. He encouraged them to remain focused and confident as they write their papers.

He advised candidates to carefully read and fully understand each question before attempting to answer, and to select questions they are most confident in tackling. He further cautioned students against engaging in examination malpractice, including cheating or relying on unauthorized external assistance, stressing that such actions could jeopardize their future.

Beyond his interaction with candidates, the MCE also made a strong appeal to the Ministry of Education and the Ghana Education Service to consider introducing assistive technology for visually impaired students.

He suggested the provision of computers or audio-supported systems capable of reading examination questions aloud to visually impaired candidates. According to him, such an innovation would allow students to listen and respond in sync with their peers, unlike the current reliance on human support, which can slow down the process and affect timing during exams.

Hon. Arthur emphasized that adopting such inclusive measures would enhance fairness and improve the examination experience for students with visual impairments.

He concluded by urging all candidates to remain calm, avoid rushing through their work, and give off their best in every paper.

The visit forms part of efforts by the Cape Coast Metropolitan Assembly to motivate candidates and ensure a smooth and credible examination process across the metropolis.