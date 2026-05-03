Hoe traditional area gets new paramount chief after 11 years

The Hoe Traditional Council has, after confinement, outdoored and crowned Togbega Sesinu VI as the new Paramount Chief of the Hoe Traditional Area, in the Ho Municipality, ending an 11-year vacancy.

The colourful ceremony, held on Friday, May 1, marked a significant milestone in the history of the traditional area, which had been without a Paramount Chief for over a decade.

Togbega Sesinu VI, known in private life as Amewuho Samuel Boafo, a Circuit Court Judge in Kumasi, was taken through the full customary rites, including the oath of allegiance.

In his maiden address, the Paramount Chief called for unity and collective responsibility among the residents and traditional leaders to promote peace and development in the area.

“I urge all citizens to be responsive and committed to peace and unity in Hoe. Together, we can rebuild and strengthen our traditional area,” he said.

He appealed to the government to support the construction of teachers' and nurses' bungalows to help attract and retain professionals in the community.

The Hoe Traditional Area comprises Kpele, Tokor and Dzogbefeme, with an estimated population of about 1,500 people, most of them peasant farmers.

Delivering a solidarity message, Togbega Kpekpemanyatsor Atsridom V, Paramount Chief of Kpedze, urged kingmakers and stakeholders to support the new chief to ensure unity and development.

“Do not distance yourselves from him; unite and support him to bring progress to Hoe,” he said.

He also advised the traditional council to expedite the registration of the chief at the Volta Regional House of Chiefs.

Similarly, Togbe Ametsikor IV, Dusimefia (Right wing chief), called for unity and urged the new chief to remain attentive to the needs of his people.

“Leadership must reflect the voice and concerns of the citizens,” he noted.

Some residents expressed joy over the enstoolment, describing it as a new beginning for the area.

Mr Mark Agbomadzi, a resident, said: “Finally, we have a Paramount Chief after all these years. This is a great moment for Hoe.”

Mr Francis Asamani, a native of Hoe, said the enstoolment would open new opportunities for development.

“A community without a leader cannot grow. We are ready to support him to realise his vision,” he said.

The enstoolment of Togbega Sesinu VI is expected to usher in a new era of unity, development and effective traditional leadership in the Hoe Traditional Area.

GNA