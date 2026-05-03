ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

We should pass a law to make sex-for-jobs punishable — Mahama

  Sun, 03 May 2026
Headlines We should pass a law to make sex-for-jobs punishable — Mahama
SUN, 03 MAY 2026

President John Dramani Mahama has called for legislation to criminalise the demand for romantic or sexual relationships in exchange for employment opportunities.

He made the call on Saturday, May 2, 2026, during a town hall meeting at Adweso in Koforidua, marking the end of his two-day tour of the Eastern Region.

The President was responding to a concern raised by a female student who said women with equal qualifications are often overlooked in the job market.

“One of the worst things, and I think we should pass a bill to make it punishable, is that sometimes if the employer or the person responsible for employing is a male, they demand some romantic relationship before they give them jobs,” President Mahama said.

“It is unacceptable. It must stop. And I think that we must take a firm line on that. I mean, if anybody does that, there should be a law that deals with them very strongly.”

The issue was raised by a student of Ghana Senior High School in Koforidua, who noted that men are often given more opportunities than women in many workplaces.

She cited the Eastern Regional Minister, Rita Akosua Adjei Awatey, as an example of what women can achieve when given equal opportunities.

President Mahama agreed that women are equally capable and called for a shift in societal attitudes. He noted that during visits to road construction sites under the Big Push programme, he had observed female engineers working as site engineers.

“I find it very admirable when I see the girls doing those kinds of jobs,” he said, adding that he often takes photographs with them to encourage their efforts.

The President further stated that his administration is working towards achieving equal representation of men and women in public appointments by 2028.

“We already have the Affirmative Action law, which we are trying to apply,” he said. “We are going to work to make sure that we achieve the targets. It says that in public appointments by the end of 2028, we should achieve 50-50 parity. It is a tough call, but we will work at it.”

Follow our WhatsApp channel for meaningful stories picked for your day.

Top Stories

1 hour ago

Promasidor Ghana marketing manager dies in tragic Koforidua–Tafo highway crash Promasidor Ghana marketing manager dies in tragic Koforidua–Tafo highway crash

2 hours ago

Kofi Offeh ‘Anyone who drives a car is an enemy to the creator’ — Deported Kofi Offeh decla...

2 hours ago

Police officer caught on camera allegedly extorting money from illegal miners in Abura Dunkwa Police officer caught on camera allegedly extorting money from illegal miners in...

2 hours ago

BECE candidates stranded as motorbike ban in Binduri threatens access BECE candidates stranded as motorbike ban in Binduri threatens access

2 hours ago

NaIMOS arrests 49 suspected illegal miners after armed clash at Adiewoso NaIMOS arrests 49 suspected illegal miners after armed clash at Adiewoso

2 hours ago

Upper East Regional Minister leads technical assessment for proposed airport project Upper East Regional Minister leads technical assessment for proposed airport pro...

2 hours ago

Missing car dealer found dead as police arrest friend over alleged murder Missing car dealer found dead as police arrest friend over alleged murder

2 hours ago

Teacher Sir Ola and his students Teacher Sir Ola shares inspiring story of sacrifice and compassion

3 hours ago

Extreme heat is a growing threat to health, jobs and food security in southern Africa – study looks for practical solutions Extreme heat is a growing threat to health, jobs and food security in southern A...

3 hours ago

AFP - HABIBOU KOUYATE Mali lawyer critical of junta abducted overnight

Advertise Here

Just in....

Democracy must not be goods we import

Started: 25-04-2026 | Ends: 31-08-2026
body-container-line