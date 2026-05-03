IGP deploys special units after deadly attacks in Bono East and Northern Regions

Four people have been killed and several others injured following two separate armed attacks in the Bono East and Northern regions, prompting the Inspector General of Police, Mr Christian Tetteh Yohuno, to deploy special units to pursue the suspects.

The Ghana Police Service said the incidents occurred on May 2, 2026.

In the first attack, armed men stormed a fuel station at Sampa, near Jato Zongo in the Atebubu District of the Bono East Region. The assailants shot and killed two people, injured others, and robbed the fuel attendant of cash.

In a separate incident on the same day, gunmen ambushed a passenger bus near Nasia on the Bolgatanga-Tamale highway. The attackers opened fire on the vehicle, killing two passengers instantly and leaving others with gunshot wounds.

Mr Yohuno has since directed personnel from the Police Intelligence Directorate Headquarters and the Anti-Armed Robbery Unit to the Bono East and Northern regions to support ongoing operations and lead a manhunt for those responsible.

The Police Service said armed patrols have been intensified in the affected areas and assured the public that the perpetrators would be arrested and brought to justice.