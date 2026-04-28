Seven killed in fatal crash on Nkawkaw-Atibie road

Seven people have lost their lives following a late-night crash involving a Hyundai Grace minibus on the Nkawkaw–Atibie Road.

The accident occurred on Monday, April 27, 2026, at about 10:28 p.m., under circumstances that are yet to be determined.

All seven occupants of the vehicle, including the driver, died at the scene. The minibus, with registration number GR 5660-18, was extensively damaged.

The Nkawkaw Divisional Motor Traffic and Transport Department of the Ghana Police Service has launched investigations to establish the cause of the crash.

Emergency responders from the Nkawkaw Divisional Fire Service Command, working with the police, arrived promptly and assisted in retrieving the bodies from the wreckage.

The remains have been deposited at a hospital morgue, while authorities work to contact relatives for identification and subsequent arrangements.

Police say investigations are ongoing.