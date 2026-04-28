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Berekum Chelsea player Frimpong to be buried tomorrow in Assin Dansame

  Tue, 28 Apr 2026
Social News BerekumChelsea player Frimpongtobe buried tomorrowin Assin Dansame
TUE, 28 APR 2026

The late Dominic Frimpong, a talented young footballer who last featured for Berekum Chelsea, will be buried on Wednesday, April 29, 2026, at Assin Dansame in the Central Region.

Frimpong died after the bus carrying Berekum Chelsea players and officials was attacked by suspected armed robbers while the team was travelling back to Berekum from Samreboi after a Ghana Premier League match against FC Samartex 1996 in a week 29 encounter.

The incident led to the postponement of some Ghana Premier League Matchday 30 fixtures with Police arresting some individuals connected to the unfortunate incident.

In a statement, the Ghana Football Association (GFA) extended its full support to the bereaved family during this period of profound grief and loss.

“In honour of Dominic Frimpong's life and contribution to Ghana football, the GFA will be heavily represented at the ceremony.

“Members of the Executive Council, Central Region Football Association, officials and key stakeholders within the football fraternity will join family members, teammates and representatives from Berekum Chelsea and Aduana FC to pay their last respects to the departed player.

“Dominic Frimpong's untimely passing has deeply saddened the entire football community,” the statement said.

The GFA also reiterated its commitment to working with relevant authorities and stakeholders to ensure enhanced security measures for clubs and players across all competitions.

GNA 

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