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2026 closed fishing season for Ghana's marine fishing fleet

By Adwoa Koramah Anokye-Gyimah, ISD II Contributor
General News 2026 closed fishing season for Ghanas marine fishing fleet
TUE, 28 APR 2026

The Ministry of Fisheries and Aquaculture has announced the implementation of the 2026 Closed Fishing Season for Ghana's marine fishing fleet, in accordance with Section 47 of the Fisheries and Aquaculture Act, 2025 (Act 1146).

The announcement was made in collaboration with the Fisheries Commission on Tuesday in Accra, to reflect the government's sustained commitment to rebuilding and managing Ghana's marine fish stocks for current and future generations.

The Ministry stated that Industrial trawlers operating within Ghanaian waters will observe a two-month closure from 1st July to 31st August 2026, while semi-industrial (inshore) vessels will observe a one-month closure from 1st to 31st July 2026.

The Ministry further noted that marine artisanal canoe fishers are exempted from the 2026 Closed Fishing Season explaining that the exemption is designed to protect the livelihoods of artisanal fishing communities whose sustenance depends wholly on fishing and related activities, while ensuring an inclusive and balanced approach to fisheries management.

It added that all marine artisanal fishers are required to continue observing designated fishing holidays as determined by their respective communities, in keeping with established community-based fisheries management systems.

The Ministry emphasised that enforcement of the 2026 Closed Fishing Season will be significantly intensified to ensure full compliance across all landing sites and fishing zones nationwide.

It said the Fisheries Enforcement Unit (FEU), working in close collaboration with other state agencies, will undertake coordinated monitoring, control, and surveillance operations throughout the closure period.

According to the Ministry, strict enforcement actions will be applied against any individual or vessel found in violation of the closure, with sanctions imposed in accordance with the provisions of Act 1146.

It added that, the Ministry will continue to engage Metropolitan, Municipal and District Assemblies (MMDAs), traditional authorities, and fisher associations to fortify awareness, promote voluntary compliance, and foster community ownership of fisheries management measures.

The Ministry further stressed that strict adherence to the law remains mandatory for all fishers and called on all stakeholders to refrain from illegal, unreported, and unregulated (IUU) fishing practices, including light fishing and the use of harmful chemicals, explosives and other destructive methods.

The Minister warned that such practices undermine conservation efforts, deplete fish stocks, and ultimately threaten the long-term sustainability of livelihoods within the sector.

The Ministry disclosed that additional measures, including the establishment of Marine Protected Areas (MPAs), will be implemented to complement the Closed Fishing Season.

The Ministry also noted that it will continue to work with the scientific community to assess the biological, social and economic impacts of the Closed Fishing Season, ensuring that fisheries policies remain evidence-based, adaptive, and effective.

The Ministry called on national and regional executives of fisheries associations and all stakeholders to actively support the implementation of the 2026 Closed Season by disseminating the directive and promoting understanding and cooperation among their members.

The Ministry expressed appreciation for the continued cooperation of all stakeholders and reiterated the Government's commitment to working collaboratively to ensure that Ghana's fisheries sector remains strong, sustainable, and economically viable for generations to come.

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