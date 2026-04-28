ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

Jinapor visits Akosombo substation to monitor power restoration efforts

  Tue, 28 Apr 2026
Social News Jinapor visits Akosombo substation to monitor power restoration efforts
TUE, 28 APR 2026

The Minister for Energy and Green Transition, John Abdulai Jinapor, has undertaken a late-night visit to the Akosombo Substation in the Eastern Region to assess ongoing restoration works following the recent fire outbreak that disrupted power supply.

The fire, which damaged the facility’s control room, led to the loss of more than 1,000 megawatts of power from the national grid, contributing to outages in several parts of the country.

During the visit, the Minister engaged engineers and technical teams working on-site, many of whom have been operating under demanding conditions to restore supply.

Dr Jinapor commended the personnel for their dedication and professionalism, describing their efforts as crucial to stabilising the electricity system.

“I have been deeply impressed by their unwavering commitment, courage, and professionalism in the face of such a challenging situation,” he said.

He praised the engineers for their resilience and sacrifice, noting that their work reflects a strong sense of national duty.

The Minister assured the teams of government’s full support as restoration works continue.

He also appealed to the public to remain patient, stressing that authorities are working around the clock to restore stable electricity supply.

The visit forms part of ongoing efforts by the Ministry of Energy to monitor progress closely and ensure a swift return to normal operations.

Follow our WhatsApp channel for meaningful stories picked for your day.

Top Stories

15 minutes ago

Political Science Lecturer at the University of Ghana, Dr Joshua Zaato We were told dumsor would end with the levy – Dr Zaato fumes

17 minutes ago

Political Science Lecturer at the University of Ghana, Joshua Zaato Did NPP use magic or witchcraft to keep our lights on? – Zaato jabs govt over du...

24 minutes ago

Kofi Jumah sweats in EOCO custody as he struggles to meet GH¢55million bail condition Kofi Jumah sweats in EOCO custody as he struggles to meet GH¢55million bail cond...

29 minutes ago

Cocoa prices to decline by over 50% globally in 2026 – World Bank Cocoa prices to decline by over 50% globally in 2026 – World Bank

39 minutes ago

Korle-Bu Doctors Association threaten strike over lack of laboratory and outpatient service reforms Korle-Bu Doctors Association threaten strike over lack of laboratory and outpati...

1 hour ago

Ghana begins sixth IMF review as Finance Minister hails reform progress Ghana begins sixth IMF review as Finance Minister hails reform progress

2 hours ago

Otumfuo urges feuding factions in Middle East and Europe to cease fire Otumfuo urges feuding factions in Middle East and Europe to cease fire

2 hours ago

Adamus Resources Boss Angela List buys Otumfuo gold artwork for GH¢1million Adamus Resources Boss Angela List buys Otumfuo gold artwork for GH¢1million

2 hours ago

FDA seizes over 2,100 banned alcoholic energy drinks in Western North Region FDA seizes over 2,100 banned alcoholic energy drinks in Western North Region

2 hours ago

Our prudent economic management shields Ghana from global shocks – AsieduNketiah Our prudent economic management shields Ghana from global shocks – Asiedu Nketia...

Advertise Here

Just in....

Democracy must not be goods we import

Started: 25-04-2026 | Ends: 31-08-2026
body-container-line