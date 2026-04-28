Jinapor visits Akosombo substation to monitor power restoration efforts

The Minister for Energy and Green Transition, John Abdulai Jinapor, has undertaken a late-night visit to the Akosombo Substation in the Eastern Region to assess ongoing restoration works following the recent fire outbreak that disrupted power supply.

The fire, which damaged the facility’s control room, led to the loss of more than 1,000 megawatts of power from the national grid, contributing to outages in several parts of the country.

During the visit, the Minister engaged engineers and technical teams working on-site, many of whom have been operating under demanding conditions to restore supply.

Dr Jinapor commended the personnel for their dedication and professionalism, describing their efforts as crucial to stabilising the electricity system.

“I have been deeply impressed by their unwavering commitment, courage, and professionalism in the face of such a challenging situation,” he said.

He praised the engineers for their resilience and sacrifice, noting that their work reflects a strong sense of national duty.

The Minister assured the teams of government’s full support as restoration works continue.

He also appealed to the public to remain patient, stressing that authorities are working around the clock to restore stable electricity supply.

The visit forms part of ongoing efforts by the Ministry of Energy to monitor progress closely and ensure a swift return to normal operations.