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The Gambia, ECOWAS launch West Africa's first strategic centre to combat misinformation, disinformation 

By Isaac Donkor Distinguished
Headlines The Gambia, ECOWAS launch West Africas first strategic centre to combat misinformation, disinformation
TUE, 28 APR 2026

The Government of The Gambia, in collaboration with the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) Commission, has launched the National Misinformation and Disinformation Response Centre, the first of its kind in West Africa.

The Centre, inaugurated on April 25, in Banjul, is aimed at protecting the integrity of the information space, rebuilding public trust and safeguarding democratic processes from misinformation and digital manipulation.

The initiative comes amid growing concerns over the spread of false information across the sub-region, particularly on digital platforms.

At the launch, Vice President of The Gambia, Muhammad Jallow, and President of the ECOWAS Commission, Dr. Omar Alieu Touray, underscored the regional importance of the Centre.

They noted that it will support early warning systems, enable real-time fact-checking and promote cross-border collaboration to tackle disinformation.

In a news release issued by ECOWAS on Tuesday, April 28, officials also clarified that the Centre is not intended to censor content but to ensure that citizens have access to accurate and verified information.

Isaac Donkor Distinguished
Isaac Donkor Distinguished

Is a journalist with a keen interest in politics, current affairs, and social issuesPage: isaac-donkor-distinguished

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Started: 25-04-2026 | Ends: 31-08-2026
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