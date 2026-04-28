Three civilians killed, one injured in gunmen attack on military-escorted convoy in Binduri

The Ghana Armed Forces has confirmed that an escort convoy transporting civilians was attacked by unidentified gunmen at Binduri in the Upper East Region, leaving three civilians dead and one injured.

In a statement issued on Monday, the military said the incident occurred in the morning when the convoy, carrying about 140 civilians from Bawku to Bolgatanga, came under heavy gunfire from assailants.

The statement, signed by Captain Veronica Adzo Arhin, Acting Director General of Public Relations, said troops providing security for the convoy responded swiftly and repelled the attack. Seven of the attackers were killed during the exchange.

According to the military, troops pursuing the fleeing gunmen retrieved a G3 rifle, two loaded magazines and 176 rounds of ammunition from one suspect who escaped into a mosque.

It added that 10 other suspects have since been arrested and are assisting with investigations.

The Ghana Armed Forces urged the public to cooperate with security agencies and avoid interfering with ongoing operations aimed at maintaining peace in the area.

The military also expressed condolences to the families of the deceased and wished the injured person a speedy recovery.

The attack is linked to the long-standing security tensions in the Bawku area, where recurring communal violence has led to periodic clashes.

Security agencies have maintained a strong presence in the region, including providing armed escorts for civilians traveling along high-risk routes such as Bawku to Bolgatanga.

Government has also implemented measures including curfews, joint military and police patrols, and weapons retrieval exercises to contain the situation. Investigations are ongoing.