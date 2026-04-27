IMF delegation arrives in Accra for final review of Ghana’s ECF programme

A delegation from the International Monetary Fund is expected in Accra on April 29, 2026, to conduct Ghana’s final review under the Extended Credit Facility programme.

The mission, which will last about two weeks, is set to commence official engagements on Thursday, April 30, 2026, as part of preparations toward Ghana’s planned exit from the IMF-supported programme in August 2026.

The review will evaluate the country’s overall economic performance, with a focus on the implementation of key targets and structural reforms that were previously delayed or are nearing completion under the three-year arrangement.

Discussions are expected to pay particular attention to fiscal developments, especially in the energy sector, alongside broader issues such as debt management and government expenditure.

The IMF team will also assess budgetary allocations to critical sectors, including social protection, to ensure that vulnerable groups continue to receive adequate support.

Additionally, the mission will consider the establishment of prior actions under the sixth review, which will be crucial in determining Ghana’s eligibility for the final tranche of IMF support and the successful completion of the programme.