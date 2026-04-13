Government assures free primary healthcare without fees, only national ID required

The Minister for Health, Kwabena Mintah Akandoh, has reassured Ghanaians that the government’s Free Primary Healthcare policy will not attract any charges, emphasizing that access to basic healthcare services will be completely free at the point of use.

Speaking at the Government Accountability Series held on Monday, April 13 at the Jubilee House, the Minister stressed that citizens will not be required to pay for preventive, promotive, or curative services under the programme.

He explained that the only requirement for accessing care under the initiative is a valid Ghana Card or any recognised national identification document.

“There will be no cost for preventive, promotive and curative services under the free primary healthcare package,” he stated, adding that “the only requirement is to present a valid Ghanaian ID.”

Mr Akandoh further clarified that the policy is focused strictly on primary healthcare services delivered at facilities such as CHPS compounds, health centres, and polyclinics across the country.

He also noted that the initiative forms part of a broader strategy to strengthen community-level healthcare delivery and improve early disease detection and prevention.