Ashanti Regional Minister boogies at MTN-sponsored AshantiFest Night Concert

A lighthearted and unforgettable moment stole attention at Saturday night’s MTN-sponsored AshantiFest concert when Ashanti Regional Minister, Dr. Frank Amoakohene, was captured on camera dancing enthusiastically during live musical performances at Heroes Park.

What began as a high-energy music event quickly turned into a viral highlight after the Minister was seen fully immersed in the rhythm of the night, moving freely to the beats and visibly enjoying the performances alongside thousands of revelers.

Participants at the venue described the moment as spontaneous and refreshing, noting that the Minister blended seamlessly into the festive atmosphere rather than observing from a distance.

His excitement drew cheers from sections of the crowd, who responded with applause and shouts as he danced along to the live band and stage acts.

The concert, powered by MTN Ghana, had already filled Heroes Park with thousands of music lovers, but the Minister’s dance moment became one of the most talked-about highlights of the night. Picture circulating on social media captured him in a boogie gesture, moving to the rhythm.

The appearance added a unique human touch to the evening, reinforcing the celebratory mood that defined the event and further boosting the visibility of AshantiFest as one of the region’s major cultural gatherings.

By the end of the night, while the music performances earned loud applause, it was the Regional Minister’s unexpected dance that many attendees said they would remember most, symbolizing a rare moment of unity between leadership, entertainment, and the public spirit of celebration in Kumasi.