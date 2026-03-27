Disinformation Isn’t Just Noise, It’s a Global Strategic Weapon

The World

Disinformation is not a buzzword. It is a systemic crisis undermining truth and destabilizing societies across Africa and around the world. By design, disinformation deliberately spreads falsehoods to deceive populations, manipulate behaviour and reshape political outcomes. It is not accidental misinformation; it is purposeful, strategic and increasingly influential. In an era where digital screens are the dominant public square, the flood of engineered falsehoods threatens democracy, public health, economic stability and social cohesion. This danger is not abstract; it is measurable, pervasive and growing. If Africa and the global community fail to confront the strategic weaponization of disinformation with urgency and coordination, the consequences will be dire and enduring.

Defining Disinformation

At its core, disinformation is intentionally false information disseminated to mislead an audience by obscuring, distorting, or fabricating facts for political, commercial or ideological gain. This is distinct from misinformation, which can be accidental. Disinformation is manufactured, calibrated and distributed with intent. It leverages social media platforms, private messaging apps, coordinated bot networks and increasingly artificial intelligence to embed lies in public discourse. The purpose isn’t to entertain confusion. It is to erode public trust, polarize societies and confer advantage to particular actors. For citizens, the result is a polluted information ecosystem where truth is unstable and reality becomes negotiable.

The Global Scale of the Problem

Globally, the problem is staggering in scale. According to data compiled by independent research organizations, the volume of false narratives circulating online has increased exponentially over the past decade. Social media platforms that once promised democratized communication have become conduits for engineered content that travels faster, deeper and more widely than verified information. For many people around the world, especially in developing regions with rapid digital adoption, social media has become the primary or only source of news. In sub‑Saharan Africa, for example, data from 2025 indicate that more than half of internet users regularly rely on platforms like Facebook, TikTok and WhatsApp for news content. In those same regions, fact‑checking infrastructure is thin and media literacy is uneven, creating a fertile environment for falsehoods to take root.

Erosion of Trust

At the heart of this crisis is the erosion of trust. Across advanced democracies, trust in traditional media and public institutions has been declining for years. Surveys in 2024 and 2025 reveal that trust in mass media accuracy has fallen to historic lows in countries like the United States, where less than one‑third of adults express confidence in mainstream news reporting. Similar trends appear in Europe and parts of Asia. When paired with the proliferation of disinformation, declining trust creates a feedback loop: people doubt credible reporting and instead gravitate toward sources that affirm their pre‑existing biases or fears, regardless of factual accuracy. This dynamic weakens the shared basis for informed public debate, an essential foundation of democratic governance.

Africa’s Vulnerability

Africa’s information space is uniquely vulnerable to the effects of disinformation. The continent’s rapid digital transformation, with the number of internet users expanding by tens of millions each year, has outpaced investments in media literacy and regulatory safeguards. According to research published in 2025, documented disinformation campaigns targeting sub‑Saharan Africa have nearly quadrupled in recent years, with more than one hundred distinct coordinated influence operations identified. These campaigns are not random; many are linked to foreign state actors, political elites or private operators seeking to shape narratives around elections, governance and regional alliances. In West Africa alone, analysts attribute a substantial share of disinformation activities to external influence efforts that exploit ethnic tensions, political rivalries and economic anxieties. The effects are tangible: in several recent elections, social media analytics research detected the spread of fabricated videos, misleading claims about candidates, and manipulated narratives designed to suppress turnout among particular demographic groups.

Political Consequences

The political consequences are grave. Democratic processes depend on an informed citizenry capable of making decisions based on shared facts. Disinformation fractures that shared reality, creating parallel universes of belief that are impermeable to evidence. When significant portions of the electorate believe contradictory versions of reality, consensus on basic truths collapses. In some African countries, public distrust of election outcomes has intensified, in part because manipulated narratives portray institutions as inherently corrupt or illegitimate. As a result, political polarization deepens and democratic accountability weakens. When citizens view their own information environment as a battleground of lies, engagement in democratic processes declines and cynicism towards governance increases.

Impact on Public Health

Disinformation also has lethal consequences for public health. The COVID‑19 pandemic demonstrated how false narratives can cost lives. Globally, fabricated claims about cures, vaccines and disease transmission circulated widely on social platforms, diminishing adherence to critical public health measures and contributing to preventable suffering. Africa experienced its own waves of pandemic‑related disinformation, with some communities exposed to dangerous myths about supposed “remedies” and exaggerated fatality claims that fueled fear and mistrust. Similarly, climate disinformation campaigns have distorted public understanding of environmental science, undermining support for adaptation strategies in regions already facing intensifying droughts, floods and temperature extremes. In both cases, the spread of engineered falsehoods directly interferes with the ability of governments, civil society and citizens to respond effectively to existential health and environmental threats.

Economic Fallout

Economic systems are not immune to disinformation’s destructive force. Markets depend on reliable information flows; investors, consumers and institutions make decisions based on their perception of risk, opportunity and stability. When disinformation influences confidence in currencies, commodities or trade policies, economic volatility increases. In 2023 and 2024, analysts documented incidents in which false online claims about port closures, export bans or banking solvency temporarily disrupted trade flows and stock valuations in emerging markets. Though such episodes are sometimes short‑lived, the cumulative effect is to diminish business confidence, scar investment climates and heighten economic fragility, particularly in regions already contending with weak regulatory oversight and limited social safety nets.

The AI Challenge

The rapid rise of generative artificial intelligence compounds the threat. AI can now produce realistic text, images, audio and video that are indistinguishable from genuine human communication. Synthetic media, so‑called “deepfakes”, have been deployed in political contexts to fabricate speeches, simulate public figures saying things they never said and spread highly persuasive but false narratives. According to research published in 2025, AI‑generated disinformation is increasingly prevalent in discussions around elections in multiple African countries, where detection capabilities lag behind creation tools. As synthetic content production becomes easier and cheaper, the volume of falsehoods will likely increase exponentially. This shift threatens to overwhelm traditional fact‑checking mechanisms, which are typically slower and resource‑intensive and raises urgent questions about the integrity of future information environments.

The Collapse of Shared Truth

One of the most insidious effects of disinformation is not only the spread of false facts but the collapse of shared epistemic frameworks; the collective understanding of how truth is verified. When citizens cannot agree on what constitutes credible evidence, societies risk descending into epistemic fragmentation. In such situations, even accurate reporting is dismissed as biased or agenda‑driven. This “liar’s dividend”, as some scholars call it, allows bad actors to undermine truth by simply claiming to be victims of falsehoods themselves. The result is a cyclical erosion of trust that corrodes norms of public discourse and weakens the social contract that holds democratic societies together.

Transnational Implications

The consequences are not confined to national borders. Disinformation campaigns often operate transnationally, leveraging global platforms to influence foreign audiences. Foreign state actors have openly acknowledged information operations as tools of geopolitical strategy, seeing narrative control as an element of power projection. In Africa, where strategic resources, geopolitical alignments and regional blocs are increasingly contested, the information environment is itself a theatre of influence. Competing powers seek to shape public opinion on issues ranging from foreign investment and military cooperation to narratives about historical relationships. The result is a new dimension of geopolitical rivalry, one where truth becomes contested terrain and citizens become unwitting participants in contests they barely understand.

A Multi-Layered Response

Confronting the disinformation crisis requires a multi‑layered, coordinated response that recognizes the complexity of the problem. First, strengthening media literacy must be an urgent priority. Citizens need the tools to critically evaluate information, to distinguish credible sources from engineered falsehoods and to demand accountability from those who disseminate public information. Education systems, civil society organizations, and community networks all have roles to play in embedding critical thinking skills as foundational competencies for the digital age.

Furthermore, regulatory frameworks must be modernized to address the transnational nature of disinformation while upholding free expression. Governments, regional bodies, and international institutions should work together to establish norms and safeguards that protect public information environments without empowering censorship. Moreover, technology platforms must be held accountable. Social networks, messaging services and search engines have enormous power in shaping what people see, share and trust. Beyond reactive content moderation, platforms must invest in transparency mechanisms, provenance tracing, algorithmic accountability and genuine collaboration with independent fact‑checkers. Without structural changes in how digital ecosystems handle information, the corrosive effects of disinformation will continue unabated.

Besides, democratic resilience must be strengthened. Independent media institutions such as newspapers, broadcasters, public interest journalism outlets, are essential bulwarks against engineered narratives. Supporting these institutions with resources, legal protections, and access to technology can help ensure accurate information remains part of the public square. Finally, international cooperation is indispensable. Disinformation is not contained within national borders; it flows across them. Only through shared strategies, intelligence‑sharing, and coordinated action can countries mitigate the influence of transnational disinformation campaigns.

Conclusion

Disinformation is not a peripheral challenge. It is a strategic threat to democracy, public health, economic stability and geopolitical balance. In Africa and around the world, truth is contested on screens that shape public consciousness and political outcomes. If societies fail to defend truth as a public good, the very foundations of democratic life unravel. In the 21st century, safeguarding truth is not optional; it is foundational to peace, prosperity and collective well‑being.

The writer is a journalist, journalism lecturer, and a member of the Ghana Journalists Association, the Society of Professional Journalists, Investigative Reporters and Editors and the African Journalism Education Network. Email: [email protected]