Eastern Regional Minister champions student mentorship, infrastructure growth, and security stability

Eastern Regional Minister, Hon. Rita Akosua Adjei Awatey

The Eastern Regional Minister, Hon. Rita Akosua Adjei Awatey, has outlined an ambitious vision to reshape education, strengthen infrastructure, and sustain peace across the region, positioning mentorship as a critical tool for preparing young people for the future.

In an exclusive interview, the Minister stressed the urgent need to guide senior high school students, particularly final-year candidates, toward informed academic and career choices. According to her, many students graduate without a clear understanding of the courses they intend to pursue at the tertiary level, a gap she believes must be urgently addressed.

“The reality is that most students leave senior high school without knowing what they want to study or where their choices will lead them,” she said. “We are creating a system that helps them understand the opportunities around them and the paths available.”

She highlighted the Eastern Region’s unique advantage as a hub of higher education, citing institutions such as Presbyterian University College, Koforidua Technical University, and University of Environment and Sustainable Development. Despite their presence, she noted that awareness among students remains limited.

To bridge this gap, the Regional Coordinating Council has rolled out a structured mentorship programme, now in its third year, dividing the region into clusters to reach schools across Krobo, Kwahu, Afram Plains, Kibi, Oda, and other areas. The initiative is designed to expose students to career pathways and align their academic choices with future opportunities.

Describing herself as a “mother of mentorship,” the Minister emphasized her personal commitment to guiding the next generation. “As a teacher, politician, and mother, I believe young people should clearly understand the path they are taking and where it leads,” she said.

Beyond education, the Minister pointed to significant strides in infrastructure and social services, aligning with the resetting agenda of President John Dramani Mahama. She revealed that all 33 districts in the region are benefiting from multiple projects, including the construction of new schools and Community-based Health Planning and Services (CHPS) compounds.

“At least two to three CHPS compounds are being built in each district, and we expect to have over 100 by the end of 2026,” she disclosed, adding that nearly 100 new basic schools spanning kindergarten, primary, and junior high levels are also underway.

On security, the Minister acknowledged persistent challenges, including illegal mining, chieftaincy disputes, and conflicts between farmers and cattle herders, particularly in the Afram Plains area. However, she assured residents that coordinated interventions are underway.

A recent deployment of military personnel to Afram Plains, she said, is aimed at addressing tensions between farmers and herders, as well as tackling environmental degradation. Additional efforts are also focused on protecting the Atewa Forest Reserve from the effects of illegal mining.

Despite these challenges, she maintained that the region remains largely peaceful. “We have our issues, but they are being managed effectively. The Eastern Region is stable and safe,” she affirmed.

The Minister also addressed sanitation and urban development, noting ongoing monthly clean-up exercises under the national sanitation campaign. While flooding due to poor drainage remains a concern during the rainy season, she said authorities are undertaking extensive desilting and dredging works to mitigate the impact.

Looking ahead, she announced plans to launch a city beautification project in Koforidua, popularly known as the “City of Flowers,” aimed at enhancing its image and boosting civic pride.

“We want the city to truly reflect its name,” she said. “This is just the beginning of a broader transformation.”

With a blend of mentorship, infrastructure expansion, and proactive governance, the Eastern Regional Minister’s agenda signals a determined push to position the region as a model of development and opportunity in Ghana.