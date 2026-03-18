Who is Ali Larijani?

Ali Larijani is one of the most important political figures in modern Iran a longtime insider of the Islamic Republic with influence across politics, security, and diplomacy.
Background and career
Former Speaker of Parliament (2008–2020)
Former chief nuclear negotiator involved in the 2015 nuclear deal
Head of Iran’s Supreme National Security Council (SNSC)a key body overseeing defense and foreign policy
Previously culture minister and head of state broadcasting
He is often described as a “pragmatic conservative” not fully hardline, but loyal to the Islamic Republic
His Influence in Iran
A “bridge” figure in Iranian politics
Larijani’s biggest strength was his ability to connect:
Hardliners (like the military and clerics)
Moderates and technocrats
Foreign partners (especially Russia and China)
This made him a rare consensus builder in Iran’s divided political system
Rise to power during crisis (2025–2026)
After major instability especially following the reported death of Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei—Larijani’s influence increased sharply.
Became a central decision-maker in wartime strategy
Acted as a crisis manager and interim leader figure
Helped coordinate military, nuclear, and diplomatic policy
At one point, analysts described him as:
a “power broker” and even the de facto leader of Iran
Conclusion: His influence peaked during the crisis, making him one of the most powerful men in Iran.
Limits to his power
Despite his influence, Larijani faced constraints:
Not a cleric → unlikely to become Supreme Leader under current system
Blocked from running for president multiple times
Constant rivalry between factions (military vs. political elites)
He was powerful, but not fully in control of the system.
Has His Influence Increased or Decreased?
Recent turning point: his death (2026)
Ali Larijani, Iran's ultimate backroom powerbroker, killed in Israeli airstrike
Iran's national security council confirms death of its chief, Ali Larijani
Recent reports indicate that:
Larijani was killed in an airstrike in March 2026
He was considered one of Iran’s most influential leaders at the time
Impact of his death
Major loss for Iran
His death is seen as a serious blows to Iran’s leadership
Some analysts say it could be an even bigger loss than Khamenei’s death
Why?
He connected political, military, and diplomatic systems
He was a stabilizing figure during war
Shift of power to the military
After his death:
Power is reportedly shifting toward the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC)
Hardliners may dominate more strongly
This suggests a move away from Larijani’s balanced, pragmatic approach.
Loss of a “moderate conservative voice”
Larijani represented:
Controlled reform within the system
Strategic diplomacy alongside military strength
Without him:
Iran may become more hardline and less flexible internationally
Final Assessment
Before 2026:
Influence increasing sharply
Became one of Iran’s top power brokers
Central in war strategy and leadership transition
After his death:
Influence ended abruptly
Iran loses a key stabilizer
Power likely shifts to more hardline, military actors
Bottom Line
Ali Larijani’s trajectory shows a rise → peak → sudden loss:
Rise: decades of experience and political networking
Peak: became one of the most powerful figures during Iran’s crisis
Loss: his death creates a leadership vacuum and shifts Iran toward harder, more militarized rule
Mustapha Bature Sallama.
Medical/ Science Communicator,
Private Investigator, Criminal investigation and Intelligence Analysis.
International Conflict Management and Peace Building.USIP
[email protected]
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