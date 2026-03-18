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Wed, 18 Mar 2026 Feature Article

Who is Ali Larijani?

Who is Ali Larijani?

Ali Larijani is one of the most important political figures in modern Iran a longtime insider of the Islamic Republic with influence across politics, security, and diplomacy.

Background and career
Former Speaker of Parliament (2008–2020)

Former chief nuclear negotiator involved in the 2015 nuclear deal

Head of Iran’s Supreme National Security Council (SNSC)a key body overseeing defense and foreign policy

Previously culture minister and head of state broadcasting

He is often described as a “pragmatic conservative” not fully hardline, but loyal to the Islamic Republic

His Influence in Iran
A “bridge” figure in Iranian politics

Larijani’s biggest strength was his ability to connect:

Hardliners (like the military and clerics)
Moderates and technocrats
Foreign partners (especially Russia and China)

This made him a rare consensus builder in Iran’s divided political system

Rise to power during crisis (2025–2026)

After major instability especially following the reported death of Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei—Larijani’s influence increased sharply.

Became a central decision-maker in wartime strategy

Acted as a crisis manager and interim leader figure

Helped coordinate military, nuclear, and diplomatic policy

At one point, analysts described him as:
a “power broker” and even the de facto leader of Iran

Conclusion: His influence peaked during the crisis, making him one of the most powerful men in Iran.

Limits to his power
Despite his influence, Larijani faced constraints:

Not a cleric → unlikely to become Supreme Leader under current system

Blocked from running for president multiple times

Constant rivalry between factions (military vs. political elites)

He was powerful, but not fully in control of the system.

Has His Influence Increased or Decreased?
Recent turning point: his death (2026)
Ali Larijani, Iran's ultimate backroom powerbroker, killed in Israeli airstrike

Iran's national security council confirms death of its chief, Ali Larijani

Recent reports indicate that:
Larijani was killed in an airstrike in March 2026

He was considered one of Iran’s most influential leaders at the time

Impact of his death
Major loss for Iran
His death is seen as a serious blows to Iran’s leadership

Some analysts say it could be an even bigger loss than Khamenei’s death

Why?
He connected political, military, and diplomatic systems

He was a stabilizing figure during war
Shift of power to the military
After his death:
Power is reportedly shifting toward the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC)

Hardliners may dominate more strongly
This suggests a move away from Larijani’s balanced, pragmatic approach.

Loss of a “moderate conservative voice”

Larijani represented:
Controlled reform within the system
Strategic diplomacy alongside military strength

Without him:
Iran may become more hardline and less flexible internationally

Final Assessment
Before 2026:
Influence increasing sharply
Became one of Iran’s top power brokers
Central in war strategy and leadership transition

After his death:
Influence ended abruptly
Iran loses a key stabilizer
Power likely shifts to more hardline, military actors

Bottom Line
Ali Larijani’s trajectory shows a rise → peak → sudden loss:

Rise: decades of experience and political networking

Peak: became one of the most powerful figures during Iran’s crisis

Loss: his death creates a leadership vacuum and shifts Iran toward harder, more militarized rule

Mustapha Bature Sallama.
Medical/ Science Communicator,
Private Investigator, Criminal investigation and Intelligence Analysis.

International Conflict Management and Peace Building.USIP

[email protected]
+233-555-275-880

Mustapha Bature Sallama
Mustapha Bature Sallama, © 2026

This Author has published 1386 articles on modernghana.com. More COE Hijama Healing Cupping therapy ,Mini MBA in Complimentary and Alternative Medicine .Naturopathy and Reflexologist. Private Investigation and Intelligence Analysis,International Conflict Management and Peace Building at USIP. Profession in Journalism at Aljazeera Media Institute, Social Media Journalism,Mobile Journalism, Investigative Journalism, Ethics of Journalism, Photojournalist, Medical and Science Columnist on Daily Graphic. Column: Mustapha Bature Sallama

Disclaimer: "The views expressed in this article are the author’s own and do not necessarily reflect ModernGhana official position. ModernGhana will not be responsible or liable for any inaccurate or incorrect statements in the contributions or columns here." Follow our WhatsApp channel for meaningful stories picked for your day.

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