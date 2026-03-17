Technical Training and Certification Pathways: The Missing Link in Ghana’s Railway Revival

Ghana’s railway conversation has long been dominated by infrastructure, tracks, locomotives, and billion-dollar master plans. Yet history across the world shows a consistent truth: railways do not fail because of steel shortages, they fail because of skills shortages. If Ghana is serious about reviving its rail sector, then the next phase of reform must focus on something less visible but far more decisive: structured technical training and certification pathways.

This is not an abstract recommendation. It is the exact path taken by several developing countries that have successfully transformed their railway systems over the past decades.

The Core Problem: Training Without Certification Pathways

Ghana produces engineers. Universities graduate civil engineers, mechanical engineers, and technicians every year. But railway systems require something more specific: certified competencies tied to operational roles.

Railway systems worldwide operate on structured certification ladders such as:

Certified signaling technician

Licensed locomotive engineer

Rolling stock maintenance specialist

Track inspection and safety certification

Railway operations controller

Without these standardized pathways, engineers remain generalists in a specialized industry.

In Ghana today, this structured certification ecosystem is largely absent. The result is predictable:

Skills remain theoretical

Experience is fragmented

Foreign expertise fills operational gaps

Lessons from Kenya: Training as a Strategy for Railway Sovereignty

One of the most relevant examples for Ghana is Kenya. The Railway Training Institute https://www.rti.ac.ke/ was established specifically to build a continuous pipeline of railway professionals. It offers diplomas, certificates, and specialized programs in railway operations, engineering, and logistics, serving as a national center of excellence for railway skills development. https://saraka.info/ministries/roads-and-transport/transport/rti/?utm_source=chatgpt.com

More importantly, Kenya did not stop at institutional training, it embedded certification and practical exposure into its railway expansion strategy.

During the development of the Standard Gauge Railway (SGR):

Over 3,500 Kenyan staff received advanced railway training in partnership with Chinese institutions. https://english.news.cn/20250923/0032fb588a614944beb2a5d9d572764f/c.html?utm_source=chatgpt.com

Programs covered signaling systems, locomotive operations, and maintenance diagnostics. https://english.news.cn/20250923/0032fb588a614944beb2a5d9d572764f/c.html?utm_source=chatgpt.com

Structured training programs (including 11-week intensive courses) combined classroom learning with fieldwork and simulations. https://www.railway.supply/sgr-workers-training-boosts-kenyas-railway-operations/?utm_source=chatgpt.com

The objective was clear:

localize railway operations and reduce long-term dependence on foreign expertise. Today, Kenya’s railway system is increasingly operated by locally trained and certified professionals, not just engineers, but railway specialists.

Lessons from India: Institutionalizing Railway Expertise Over a Century

India offers a deeper historical lesson. Institutions such as the Indian Railway Institute of Mechanical and Electrical Engineering https://irimee.in/ have, for decades, served as dedicated training hubs for railway engineers, producing generations of specialists in rolling stock, signaling, and systems engineering.

More importantly:

India built specialized training centers for every technical domain (track machines, signaling, tunnels, rolling stock).

Facilities include simulation labs, diagnostic systems, and real maintenance workshops.

Training is directly tied to career progression and certification within Indian Railways.

Even modern upgrades continue this model; new training centers integrate mechatronics, digital systems, and high-speed rail technologies, ensuring that skills evolve with infrastructure.

The lesson is powerful: railway excellence is not achieved through projects, it is institutionalized through training systems that outlive governments.

What Ghana Must Do Differently

If Ghana continues to build railways without building training pathways, the country will remain dependent on external expertise for decades. To reverse this, Ghana must adopt a structured, policy-driven approach.

1. Establish a National Railway Training and Certification Authority

Ghana needs a dedicated institution, similar to Kenya’s Railway Training Institute, that will:

Develop national railway occupational standards Certify professionals in signaling, rolling stock, and operations Align training with real railway projects

This cannot be a general engineering school. It must be a railway-specific institution.

2. Link Certification to Employment in Railway Projects

Every railway project in Ghana should include a mandatory certification framework:

No signaling system should be commissioned without certified local technicians No rolling stock workshop should operate without trained maintenance engineers No railway corridor should run without licensed operations personnel

Certification must become a legal requirement, not an optional qualification.

3. Embed “Train-the-Trainer” Programs in Foreign Contracts

Kenya’s success shows that partnerships matter, but only when structured correctly.

Ghana must require that:

Foreign contractors train Ghanaian instructors Local institutions adopt and adapt international railway curricula Knowledge transfer is measurable and audited

Without this, training remains symbolic rather than transformative.

4. Develop Simulation and Practical Training Centers

Railway skills cannot be learned in classrooms alone.

Ghana must invest in:

Signaling simulation labs Locomotive diagnostic centers Track maintenance training facilities Hydrology and drainage testing labs

India’s model shows that hands-on training infrastructure is as important as railway infrastructure itself.

5. Create Regional Certification Hubs Linked to Ports and Corridors

Training should not be centralized only in Accra.

Ghana should establish:

A rail-port logistics training hub near Tema A mining and freight rail training center near Takoradi Inland transport and hydrology training linked to Volta Lake systems

This aligns skills development directly with economic geography.

Conclusion: No Railway Without a Workforce

Ghana does not lack ambition. It has railway master plans, policy frameworks, and political commitment. What it lacks is a structured system for producing railway professionals at scale.

The experiences of Kenya and India make one thing clear:

railway revival is not an infrastructure project, it is a human capital project.

Tracks can be imported. Trains can be purchased. But competence must be built.

If Ghana is to achieve true railway transformation, it must move from training engineers occasionally to certifying railway professionals systematically.

Because in the end, the success of Ghana’s rail system will not be determined by how many kilometers are built, but by how many skilled hands are capable of running it.

Author: Joseph Fuseini ([email protected])