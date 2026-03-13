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NCA Boss promises tighter SIM controls and 5G rollout by year-end

By Edward Acquah II Metrotvonline
Technology Director General of the National Communications Authority (NCA), Rev. Ing. Edmund Y. Fianko
FRI, 13 MAR 2026
Director General of the National Communications Authority (NCA), Rev. Ing. Edmund Y. Fianko

The Director General of the National Communications Authority (NCA), Rev. Ing. Edmund Y. Fianko, has outlined key reforms in SIM registration, phone security, and the rollout of 5G services, saying the changes aim to curb fraud, improve safety, and enhance mobile connectivity in Ghana.

Speaking on Metro TV’s Good Morning Ghana, Rev. Fianko said the NCA is introducing a central SIM register alongside an equipment identity register to track both SIM cards and devices.

“If your phone is stolen, you can block it, not just your SIM,” he explained. “This discourages theft because stolen devices become useless once reported and blocked.”

He added that the new system will link SIM registration to device identity, ensuring records of both the user and the device.

According to him, measures will also be introduced to prevent abuse, such as wrongful blocking of phones. These initiatives are part of a legislative instrument on number regulations currently under consultation, which will eventually go to Parliament for approval.

Rev. Fianko also addressed concerns about FM radio interference with aviation communications.

He explained that poorly filtered FM transmitters can cause harmful “harmonics” in aviation bands, potentially affecting pilot communication. Broadcasters are being urged to maintain proper equipment filters to prevent interference and protect safety.

On the 5G rollout, he confirmed that 49 sites are already live for wholesale services.

“Integration with mobile network operators and SIM updates are ongoing, and we expect commercial 5G services to be available to the public before the end of the year,” he said.

Rev. Fianko’s remarks emphasize the NCA’s efforts to balance technological advancement with safety and security, ensuring Ghana’s communications sector keeps pace with global standards.

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