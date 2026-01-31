Although Quiet, Jean Mensa Is Not Born Again

History shows that individuals who have exercised cruelty or committed serious wrongdoings often appear subdued only after they are exposed or defeated. Their silence, however, rarely signals transformation. Jean Mensa, the current head of Ghana’s Electoral Commission, may be quiet today, but that silence reflects her loss of power and exposure, not repentance or change.

Jean Mensa’s tenure, her political alignment, and her actions in favor of the party she served could fill an entire book. Many Ghanaians have described her as the “Jezebel of Ghanaian politics,” a label born from years of constitutional violations and controversial decisions. The question that continues to puzzle many is simple: why is Jean Mensa still holding office after the numerous breaches and electoral infractions attributed to her?

The Electoral Commission is a national pillar, entrusted with safeguarding free, fair, and transparent elections. Public confidence in democracy depends heavily on the integrity of this office. Yet Jean Mensa repeatedly violated constitutional provisions and introduced rules that served her political party’s interests, subjecting Ghanaians to psychological and political distress.

Over the years, I have written more than 25 articles documenting her constitutional breaches, electoral misconduct, and the reckless decisions that contributed to the deaths of innocent citizens, victims whom her party refused to acknowledge, instead branding them criminals. If the former Chief Justice, Gertrude Torkornoo, could be subdued, why should the NDC trust Jean Mensa, whose record is far more troubling?

In my June 1, 2024, article, “It’s Long Overdue for Jean Mensa to Face Criminal Charges,” I explained how she previously escaped accountability due to a judiciary compromised by political appointments under former President Akufo-Addo. Believing that the judicial system was impenetrable and that the NPP would rule indefinitely, Jean Mensa and other party figures acted with impunity.

Her refusal to testify during the election petition, on the advice of former Chief Justice Kwasi Anin-Yeboah, was another display of disregard for Ghanaians. Today, Ghana has been reset, and the time has come for Jean Mensa to answer the questions she once evaded. Let it be clear: Mahama’s 2024 victory was not the result of Jean Mensa’s competence but the outcome of heightened vigilance, security measures, and anti-rigging strategies implemented by Ghanaians and the NDC.

Jean Mensa’s conduct in office became increasingly authoritarian, as she imposed decisions that advanced her party’s interests under the belief that her power was limitless. Her continued presence in office undermines the credibility of the current administration. There is no reasonable justification for retaining someone whose tenure has been marred by scandal, controversy, and constitutional violations.

How can any rational observer overlook the fact that Electoral Commission equipment was stolen and later found in the possession of someone who was not even an EC employee? How can a nation trust an electoral leader who unilaterally determined which documents citizens needed to vote, in direct violation of the Constitution? Such actions warrant dismissal, not retention.

I have consistently argued that if President Mahama wants his government to succeed, he must remove Jean Mensa. With the former Chief Justice’s matter resolved, the next step is addressing the threat posed by Jean Mensa, whose husband, Charles Mensa, is also a prominent NPP figure. Her political allegiance is not in question; her silence today is merely a consequence of her party being out of power.

The NDC must not assume it is safe from sabotage or future electoral manipulation as long as remnants of NPP loyalists remain embedded within state institutions. Jean Mensa’s refusal to allow forensic auditing of the 2024 election, a process that would have ensured transparency, demonstrates that she remains a danger to Ghana’s democracy. Until she is removed, that threat will persist.

The woman is in charge of the NPP presidential candidate primary, which selects the party's nominee. However, there have been several reports of illicit ballot papers that have already been thumb-printed in favor of the candidates. Any astute Ghanaian would know that Jean Mensa is not only qualified to conduct elections but also dishonest and a danger to the country's democracy if such electoral malpractices continue under her leadership.

Ghanaians should never forget Jean Mensa's actions. I will keep writing about her because of this. This post is neither the first nor the last because, in my opinion, she still poses a threat to Ghanaians and our democracy, necessitating her replacement before the 2028 elections.