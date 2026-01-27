ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

Encyclopedia Africana: Du Bois, Nkrumah, and the Call for Scholarly Collaboration

Feature Article Encyclopedia Africana: Du Bois, Nkrumah, and the Call for Scholarly Collaboration
TUE, 27 JAN 2026

The vision of an Encyclopedia Africana stands as one of the most ambitious intellectual projects in African history. Conceived by W.E.B. Du Bois in the early 20th century and championed by Ghana’s first president, Dr. Kwame Nkrumah, the project sought to reclaim Africa’s narrative from colonial distortions and present the continent’s history, culture, and contributions through African voices. Though unfinished, its legacy continues to inspire scholarship and Pan-African unity.

W.E.B. Du Bois: The Intellectual Architect

  • Early Vision (1909): Du Bois first proposed an encyclopedia to counter Eurocentric misrepresentations of Africa and the African diaspora.

  • Attempts in the U.S.: In the 1930s, he worked on an Encyclopedia of the Negro, but funding challenges stalled progress.

  • Final Years in Ghana: In 1961, Nkrumah invited Du Bois to Accra to lead the Encyclopedia Africana. Granted Ghanaian citizenship, Du Bois worked on the project until his death in 1963.

Kwame Nkrumah: The Political Patron

  • Pan-African Vision: Nkrumah believed Africa needed intellectual independence alongside political liberation.

  • Support for Du Bois: He provided resources and a home for Du Bois in Ghana, ensuring the encyclopedia project had a base.

  • Broader Agenda: For Nkrumah, the encyclopedia was part of a larger mission to unify Africa culturally, politically, and intellectually.

UNESCO’s General History of Africa

  • Launch (1964): Inspired by Du Bois’s vision, UNESCO initiated the General History of Africa (GHA) project.

  • Volumes (1981–1999): Eight volumes were published, covering Africa’s history from human origins to the late 20th century.

  • Phase Two (2009–present): Focus shifted to creating curricula and teaching materials for African schools.

  • Impact: The GHA remains the most comprehensive scholarly work on Africa’s history, fulfilling Du Bois’s dream of education-driven dignity.

Ghana’s Role Today

  • Curriculum Integration: Ghana has worked with UNESCO to embed African-centered history into school syllabi.

  • Teacher Training: Workshops in Accra and other regions train educators to use GHA content effectively.

  • Textbook Adaptation: Simplified versions of the GHA are being produced for secondary schools.

  • Pan-African Emphasis: Ghana highlights figures like Du Bois and Nkrumah to reinforce national pride and continental unity.

Challenges and Legacy

  • Encyclopedia Africana: Unfinished due to funding and Du Bois’s passing.

  • General History of Africa: Faced coordination challenges but succeeded due to institutional backing.

  • Legacy: Both projects symbolize Africa reclaiming its intellectual sovereignty and inspire new generations of scholars.

Call to Action

The unfinished Encyclopedia Africana and the monumental General History of Africa remind us that Africa’s story must be told by Africans. Today, there is an urgent need for scholars across the continent and the diaspora to collaborate on new academic works that match and expand upon the legacies of Du Bois and Nkrumah. Such efforts will:

  • Strengthen Pan-African identity.

  • Provide educational resources rooted in African perspectives.

  • Ensure Africa’s contributions to world civilization are recognized and celebrated.

The vision of Du Bois and Nkrumah remains alive. By uniting African and diaspora scholars in collaborative research and writing, we can honor their legacies and continue the mission of intellectual independence. The Encyclopedia Africana was more than a book project—it was a call for dignity, unity, and truth. It is time to answer that call.

✍️ Retired Senior Citizen
For and on behalf of all Senior Citizens of the Republic of Ghana 🇬🇭

Teshie-Nungua
[email protected]

Atitso Akpalu
Atitso Akpalu, © 2026

A Voice for Accountability and Reform in Governance. More Atitso Akpalu is a prominent Ghanaian columnist known for his incisive analysis of political and economic issues. With a focus on transparency, accountability, and reform, Akpalu has been a vocal critic of mismanagement and corruption in Ghana's governance. His writings often highlight the need for decentralization, local governance empowerment, and robust anti-corruption measures. Akpalu's work aims to foster a more equitable and just society, advocating for policies that benefit all Ghanaians.

He is a passionate advocate for transparency and accountability. His columns focus on critical analysis of political and economic issues, with a particular interest in the energy sector, financial services, and environmental sustainability. He believes in the power of informed citizenry to drive positive change and am committed to highlighting the challenges and opportunities facing Ghana today.Column: Atitso Akpalu

Disclaimer: "The views expressed in this article are the author’s own and do not necessarily reflect ModernGhana official position. ModernGhana will not be responsible or liable for any inaccurate or incorrect statements in the contributions or columns here." Follow our WhatsApp channel for meaningful stories picked for your day.

Author's articles (1183)

More

Top Stories

7 hours ago

BoG rejects Minority NPP claims on 2025 accounts, cites misinterpretation of audited statements BoG rejects Minority NPP claims on 2025 accounts, cites misinterpretation of aud...

7 hours ago

Press Freedom Day: GJA celebrates Ghana’s improved performance in global rankings from 52nd to 39th position Press Freedom Day: GJA celebrates Ghana’s improved performance in global ranking...

7 hours ago

Techiman taskforce warns residents against polluting Tano Sacred River Techiman taskforce warns residents against polluting Tano Sacred River

7 hours ago

GRNMA condemns managers charging student nurses fees before signing their clinical logbooks GRNMA condemns managers charging student nurses fees before signing their clinic...

7 hours ago

Minority NPP accuses BoG of concealing true scale of 2025 financial losses Minority NPP accuses BoG of concealing true scale of 2025 financial losses 

16 hours ago

Promasidor Ghana marketing manager dies in tragic Koforidua–Tafo highway crash Promasidor Ghana marketing manager dies in tragic Koforidua–Tafo highway crash

17 hours ago

Kofi Offeh ‘Anyone who drives a car is an enemy to the creator’ — Deported Kofi Offeh decla...

17 hours ago

Police officer caught on camera allegedly extorting money from illegal miners in Abura Dunkwa Police officer caught on camera allegedly extorting money from illegal miners in...

17 hours ago

BECE candidates stranded as motorbike ban in Binduri threatens access BECE candidates stranded as motorbike ban in Binduri threatens access

18 hours ago

AFP - HABIBOU KOUYATE Mali lawyer critical of junta abducted overnight

Advertise Here

Just in....

Democracy must not be goods we import

Started: 25-04-2026 | Ends: 31-08-2026
body-container-line