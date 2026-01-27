Ghanaians Given a Raw Deal, Part II: The Forgotten Legacy of Lieutenant General Akwasi Afrifa

If General Kutu Acheampong’s execution symbolised the destructive power of propaganda, then Lieutenant General Akwasi Afrifa’s fate reflected the tragic volatility of Ghana’s political transitions. Afrifa was a soldier, a statesman, and a reformer whose ideas on governance were ahead of his time. Yet he was executed in 1979 alongside other military leaders, his contributions buried under the weight of political turbulence.

Afrifa’s Role in Ghana’s Transition

Afrifa played a pivotal role in Ghana’s post-Nkrumah era. As a member of the National Liberation Council (NLC), he was instrumental in stabilising the country after the overthrow of Nkrumah in 1966. Later, as Head of State, Afrifa sought to return Ghana to constitutional rule.

- Commitment to Democracy: Afrifa championed the idea of civilian governance, advocating for a swift transition from military to civilian leadership.

- Respect for Institutions: He believed in strengthening constitutional processes and limiting military interference in politics.

- Vision for Stability: Afrifa’s speeches and writings reveal a leader deeply concerned about national cohesion and the dangers of authoritarianism.

The Tragedy of 1979

Despite his vision, Afrifa became a casualty of Ghana’s turbulent political climate. In June 1979, during the Armed Forces Revolutionary Council (AFRC) era led by Jerry John Rawlings, Afrifa was executed by firing squad.

His death was framed as part of a purge against corruption and misrule, yet Afrifa’s record shows a man committed to democratic transition. He was punished not for crimes against the state but for being part of a political class caught in the storm of revolutionary fervour.

Propaganda and Silence

Afrifa’s legacy has been muted in Ghana’s political discourse. Unlike Nkrumah, whose vilification was eventually overturned, Afrifa remains largely forgotten. Propaganda painted him as part of a corrupt elite, erasing his contributions to constitutionalism and democratic ideals.

This silence is itself an injustice. Ghana cannot claim to honour democracy while ignoring one of its earliest champions.

A Case for Historical Rehabilitation

Afrifa’s story demands re-examination. Restoring his dignity is not about absolving him of all responsibility but about recognising his genuine efforts to guide Ghana toward civilian rule.

- His writings and speeches should be republished.

- His role in constitutional transition must be taught in civic education.

- His family deserves recognition and compensation for the injustice of his execution.

Lieutenant General Akwasi Afrifa was more than a soldier; he was a visionary reformer who believed in democracy at a time when military rule seemed entrenched. His execution in 1979 was not justice — it was political expediency.

As part of this series, Ghanaians Given a Raw Deal, Afrifa’s story reminds us that propaganda and political turbulence have erased too many legacies. Restoring his dignity is essential for Ghana’s historical truth and democratic maturity.

✍️ Retired Senior Citizen

For and on behalf of all Senior Citizens of the Republic of Ghana 🇬🇭

Teshie-Nungua

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