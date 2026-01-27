ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

Ghanaians Given a Raw Deal, Part II: The Forgotten Legacy of Lieutenant General Akwasi Afrifa

Feature Article Ghanaians Given a Raw Deal, Part II: The Forgotten Legacy of Lieutenant General Akwasi Afrifa
TUE, 27 JAN 2026

If General Kutu Acheampong’s execution symbolised the destructive power of propaganda, then Lieutenant General Akwasi Afrifa’s fate reflected the tragic volatility of Ghana’s political transitions. Afrifa was a soldier, a statesman, and a reformer whose ideas on governance were ahead of his time. Yet he was executed in 1979 alongside other military leaders, his contributions buried under the weight of political turbulence.

Afrifa’s Role in Ghana’s Transition

Afrifa played a pivotal role in Ghana’s post-Nkrumah era. As a member of the National Liberation Council (NLC), he was instrumental in stabilising the country after the overthrow of Nkrumah in 1966. Later, as Head of State, Afrifa sought to return Ghana to constitutional rule.

- Commitment to Democracy: Afrifa championed the idea of civilian governance, advocating for a swift transition from military to civilian leadership.

- Respect for Institutions: He believed in strengthening constitutional processes and limiting military interference in politics.

- Vision for Stability: Afrifa’s speeches and writings reveal a leader deeply concerned about national cohesion and the dangers of authoritarianism.

The Tragedy of 1979
Despite his vision, Afrifa became a casualty of Ghana’s turbulent political climate. In June 1979, during the Armed Forces Revolutionary Council (AFRC) era led by Jerry John Rawlings, Afrifa was executed by firing squad.

His death was framed as part of a purge against corruption and misrule, yet Afrifa’s record shows a man committed to democratic transition. He was punished not for crimes against the state but for being part of a political class caught in the storm of revolutionary fervour.

Propaganda and Silence
Afrifa’s legacy has been muted in Ghana’s political discourse. Unlike Nkrumah, whose vilification was eventually overturned, Afrifa remains largely forgotten. Propaganda painted him as part of a corrupt elite, erasing his contributions to constitutionalism and democratic ideals.

This silence is itself an injustice. Ghana cannot claim to honour democracy while ignoring one of its earliest champions.

A Case for Historical Rehabilitation

Afrifa’s story demands re-examination. Restoring his dignity is not about absolving him of all responsibility but about recognising his genuine efforts to guide Ghana toward civilian rule.

- His writings and speeches should be republished.

- His role in constitutional transition must be taught in civic education.

- His family deserves recognition and compensation for the injustice of his execution.

Lieutenant General Akwasi Afrifa was more than a soldier; he was a visionary reformer who believed in democracy at a time when military rule seemed entrenched. His execution in 1979 was not justice — it was political expediency.

As part of this series, Ghanaians Given a Raw Deal, Afrifa’s story reminds us that propaganda and political turbulence have erased too many legacies. Restoring his dignity is essential for Ghana’s historical truth and democratic maturity.

✍️ Retired Senior Citizen
For and on behalf of all Senior Citizens of the Republic of Ghana 🇬🇭

Teshie-Nungua
[email protected]

Atitso Akpalu
Atitso Akpalu, © 2026

A Voice for Accountability and Reform in Governance. More Atitso Akpalu is a prominent Ghanaian columnist known for his incisive analysis of political and economic issues. With a focus on transparency, accountability, and reform, Akpalu has been a vocal critic of mismanagement and corruption in Ghana's governance. His writings often highlight the need for decentralization, local governance empowerment, and robust anti-corruption measures. Akpalu's work aims to foster a more equitable and just society, advocating for policies that benefit all Ghanaians.

He is a passionate advocate for transparency and accountability. His columns focus on critical analysis of political and economic issues, with a particular interest in the energy sector, financial services, and environmental sustainability. He believes in the power of informed citizenry to drive positive change and am committed to highlighting the challenges and opportunities facing Ghana today.Column: Atitso Akpalu

Disclaimer: "The views expressed in this article are the author’s own and do not necessarily reflect ModernGhana official position. ModernGhana will not be responsible or liable for any inaccurate or incorrect statements in the contributions or columns here." Follow our WhatsApp channel for meaningful stories picked for your day.

Author's articles (1183)

More

Top Stories

7 hours ago

BoG rejects Minority NPP claims on 2025 accounts, cites misinterpretation of audited statements BoG rejects Minority NPP claims on 2025 accounts, cites misinterpretation of aud...

7 hours ago

Press Freedom Day: GJA celebrates Ghana’s improved performance in global rankings from 52nd to 39th position Press Freedom Day: GJA celebrates Ghana’s improved performance in global ranking...

7 hours ago

Techiman taskforce warns residents against polluting Tano Sacred River Techiman taskforce warns residents against polluting Tano Sacred River

7 hours ago

GRNMA condemns managers charging student nurses fees before signing their clinical logbooks GRNMA condemns managers charging student nurses fees before signing their clinic...

7 hours ago

Minority NPP accuses BoG of concealing true scale of 2025 financial losses Minority NPP accuses BoG of concealing true scale of 2025 financial losses 

16 hours ago

Promasidor Ghana marketing manager dies in tragic Koforidua–Tafo highway crash Promasidor Ghana marketing manager dies in tragic Koforidua–Tafo highway crash

17 hours ago

Kofi Offeh ‘Anyone who drives a car is an enemy to the creator’ — Deported Kofi Offeh decla...

17 hours ago

Police officer caught on camera allegedly extorting money from illegal miners in Abura Dunkwa Police officer caught on camera allegedly extorting money from illegal miners in...

17 hours ago

BECE candidates stranded as motorbike ban in Binduri threatens access BECE candidates stranded as motorbike ban in Binduri threatens access

18 hours ago

AFP - HABIBOU KOUYATE Mali lawyer critical of junta abducted overnight

Advertise Here

Just in....

Democracy must not be goods we import

Started: 25-04-2026 | Ends: 31-08-2026
body-container-line