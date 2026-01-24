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Sat, 24 Jan 2026 Feature Article

Ambassador Tong Defa: An Exceptional Envoy

Ambassador Tong Defa: An Exceptional Envoy

Ambassador Tong Defa proved himself to be a hands-on and results-driven diplomat whose primary focus was the consolidation of people-to-people relations between Ghana and the People’s Republic of China. Within his relatively short tenure in Ghana, he executed this mandate with remarkable excellence.

H E. Tong Defa, the ambassador of the People's Republic of China to the Republic of Ghana is returning to China after a remarkable duty tour of two years. Within this short period his name has been engraved in the hearts of all who encountered him during his brief stay.

He successfully led both former President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo and current President John Dramani Mahama to China on separate occasions, ensuring continuity in bilateral engagements.

Notably, he witnessed and facilitated the implementation of agreements signed by both administrations with the Government of the People’s Republic of China, reinforcing institutional cooperation beyond partisan transitions.

His tenure yielded tangible benefits for Ghana. He signed two grants, each valued at USD 30 million, for the construction of a modern market at Aflao in the Volta Region and a university at Damongo in the Savannah Region.

Beyond these flagship projects, he made himself available at numerous public functions, where he provided donations and financial support to various institutions across the country.

Ambassador Tong Defa operated within the confines of diplomacy by professionally avoiding interference in Ghana’s internal political controversies. His success was also made possible through the dedicated support of two young and dynamic subordinates: Mr. Lyu Mingzhao, Director of the Political Section, and Mr. Shang Lingfeng, Attaché at the Embassy of the People’s Republic of China.

Ghana has been short-changed by the departure of the extraordinary Chinese Ambassador whose services brought immense value to the country. Indication are that Ghana may experience temporal setback which will undoubtedly deprive Ghana of critical support that could have further strengthened bilateral cooperation.

Unfortunately the respectable Ambassador Tong Defa will not be around to share the joy of the fruition of his efforts toward finding lasting solutions to the menace of illegal mining in Ghana—an area in which his diplomatic engagement had begun to show promise. lasting solutions to illegal mining in Ghana.

Mike kalley
Sociopolitical Analyst.

Michael Kalley-Dotse
Michael Kalley-Dotse, © 2026

Sociopolitical AnalystColumn: Michael Kalley-Dotse

Disclaimer: "The views expressed in this article are the author’s own and do not necessarily reflect ModernGhana official position. ModernGhana will not be responsible or liable for any inaccurate or incorrect statements in the contributions or columns here." Follow our WhatsApp channel for meaningful stories picked for your day.

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Started: 25-04-2026 | Ends: 31-08-2026
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