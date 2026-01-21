U.S. Embassy in Accra opens new visa appointment slots ahead of 2026 World Cup

The United States Embassy in Accra has significantly expanded access to non immigrant visa appointments, opening thousands of additional interview slots, many of which are available immediately, as it moves to meet rising travel demand.

In a public notice, the Embassy said the expansion is aimed at easing pressure on applicants, especially as interest grows ahead of major international events, including the 2026 FIFA World Cup, which will be hosted by the United States, Canada, and Mexico.

“Embassy Accra continues to process non immigrant visa applications,” the mission stated, urging prospective travellers without valid U.S. visas to begin their applications as early as possible.

The Embassy specifically advised Ghanaians planning to travel to the United States for the 2026 World Cup to avoid last minute applications, warning that delays could affect the ability to secure interview appointments and complete processing in time.

Applicants were also reminded to use only the official U.S. visa appointment platform when submitting their applications, as part of ongoing efforts to combat fraud and the activities of unauthorised intermediaries.