ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

U.S. Embassy in Accra opens new visa appointment slots ahead of 2026 World Cup

  Wed, 21 Jan 2026
Social News U.S. Embassy in Accra opens new visa appointment slots ahead of 2026 World Cup
WED, 21 JAN 2026

The United States Embassy in Accra has significantly expanded access to non immigrant visa appointments, opening thousands of additional interview slots, many of which are available immediately, as it moves to meet rising travel demand.

In a public notice, the Embassy said the expansion is aimed at easing pressure on applicants, especially as interest grows ahead of major international events, including the 2026 FIFA World Cup, which will be hosted by the United States, Canada, and Mexico.

“Embassy Accra continues to process non immigrant visa applications,” the mission stated, urging prospective travellers without valid U.S. visas to begin their applications as early as possible.

The Embassy specifically advised Ghanaians planning to travel to the United States for the 2026 World Cup to avoid last minute applications, warning that delays could affect the ability to secure interview appointments and complete processing in time.

Applicants were also reminded to use only the official U.S. visa appointment platform when submitting their applications, as part of ongoing efforts to combat fraud and the activities of unauthorised intermediaries.

Follow our WhatsApp channel for meaningful stories picked for your day.

Top Stories

2 hours ago

Political Science Lecturer at the University of Ghana, Dr Joshua Zaato We were told dumsor would end with the levy – Dr Zaato fumes

2 hours ago

Political Science Lecturer at the University of Ghana, Joshua Zaato Did NPP use magic or witchcraft to keep our lights on? – Zaato jabs govt over du...

2 hours ago

Kofi Jumah sweats in EOCO custody as he struggles to meet GH¢55million bail condition Kofi Jumah sweats in EOCO custody as he struggles to meet GH¢55million bail cond...

2 hours ago

Cocoa prices to decline by over 50% globally in 2026 – World Bank Cocoa prices to decline by over 50% globally in 2026 – World Bank

2 hours ago

Korle-Bu Doctors Association threaten strike over lack of laboratory and outpatient service reforms Korle-Bu Doctors Association threaten strike over lack of laboratory and outpati...

2 hours ago

Ghana begins sixth IMF review as Finance Minister hails reform progress Ghana begins sixth IMF review as Finance Minister hails reform progress

3 hours ago

Otumfuo urges feuding factions in Middle East and Europe to cease fire Otumfuo urges feuding factions in Middle East and Europe to cease fire

3 hours ago

Adamus Resources Boss Angela List buys Otumfuo gold artwork for GH¢1million Adamus Resources Boss Angela List buys Otumfuo gold artwork for GH¢1million

3 hours ago

FDA seizes over 2,100 banned alcoholic energy drinks in Western North Region FDA seizes over 2,100 banned alcoholic energy drinks in Western North Region

3 hours ago

Our prudent economic management shields Ghana from global shocks – AsieduNketiah Our prudent economic management shields Ghana from global shocks – Asiedu Nketia...

Advertise Here

Just in....

Democracy must not be goods we import

Started: 25-04-2026 | Ends: 31-08-2026
body-container-line