The New Ghana Social Justice Forum Petitions GFA for Transparent World Cup Ticket Distribution

The New Ghana Social Justice Forum has formally petitioned the Ghana Football Association (GFA) to ensure that World Cup match tickets allocated to Ghana are distributed to the general public through a transparent, fair, and corruption-free system. The petition, addressed to the GFA President in Accra, is copied to H.E. John Dramani Mahama, President of the Republic of Ghana; the President of the Federal Supreme Court of Switzerland; FIFA President H.E. Gianni Infantino; and the embassies of the United States, Canada, and Mexico.

In its petition, the Forum stresses that access to World Cup tickets must not be monopolized by privileged groups or intermediaries who exploit ordinary Ghanaians. It warns that opaque ticket distribution systems have historically enabled black marketing, ticket hoarding, visa racketeering, profiteering, and organized fraud—especially during major international tournaments.

The Forum recalls its long-standing commitment to civic advocacy, transparency, and social justice. It notes that members of the organization were detained under previous administrations for peacefully campaigning against corruption and abuse of public trust. According to the Forum, the democratic change demanded by Ghanaians must now be reflected in accountable institutions, and remaining silent in the face of potential wrongdoing would betray that collective struggle.

To safeguard the process and restore public confidence, the Forum proposes a clear and accountable ticketing mechanism. It calls for World Cup tickets to be sold directly to the public without preference to any individual, group, or intermediary. Crucially, it recommends that all ticket purchases be tied to the Ghana Card, with each ticket linked to a unique biometric national identification number. Ticket serial numbers, it argues, should be matched to biometric data to prevent resale, duplication, and unauthorized transfers.

According to the Forum, such a system would uphold FIFA Fair Play principles, eliminate corruption and middlemen, prevent ticket hoarding and black-market resale, protect citizens from visa-related fraud and extortion, and ensure equity, accountability, and national confidence in the process.

The petition also draws attention to the recurring problem of “visa connection” syndicates that emerge during international tournaments. These groups often claim false affiliations with government agencies or sports authorities and prey on unsuspecting citizens. The Forum therefore urges the GFA to complement any transparent ticketing system with a public education campaign warning Ghanaians against visa fraudsters and unauthorized agents, while encouraging individuals to apply for visas directly through legitimate embassies.

The Forum further notes its continued engagement in matters of sports governance and accountability, referencing an ongoing legal action—Suit No. GJ/1244/2023—concerning democratic governance within sports administration, which it says has been duly communicated to the Swiss Federal Supreme Court.

The petition concludes with a reminder of the national sentiment that ushered in political change. “Ghanaians cried for change,” the Forum states, adding that such change must manifest in transparent institutions that protect citizens from fraud, monopoly, and exploitation—values aligned with the commitments of the current administration.

Describing its appeal as noble and patriotic, the Forum calls for a level playing field for all Ghanaians in the true spirit of FIFA Fair Play, national pride, and social justice. It expresses confidence that the Ghana Football Association will act decisively in the national interest.

The petition is signed by Yahaya Alhassan, President of the New Ghana Social Justice Forum.