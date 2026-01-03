MTN Ghana reduces tariffs following new VAT reforms

MTN Ghana has announced a reduction in tariffs across all its products and services, with the changes set to take effect from January 2, 2026.

In a message issued to customers on Friday, the telecommunications company said the tariff adjustments reflect changes under the new Value Added Tax framework. Customers were encouraged to visit MTN’s official website for detailed information on the revised pricing.

The move makes MTN one of the first major service providers to adjust its pricing structure in response to the recent VAT reforms introduced by the Ghana Revenue Authority as part of broader efforts to ease the tax burden on households and businesses while strengthening compliance.

Among the key changes under the new law is an increase in the VAT registration threshold for businesses dealing in goods from GH¢200,000 to GH¢750,000. This revision is expected to significantly reduce compliance obligations for micro and small enterprises by exempting a larger number of businesses from mandatory VAT registration.

The Ghana Revenue Authority has also announced the removal of the COVID-19 Health Recovery Levy, eliminating an additional consumption tax that had been in place since the pandemic.

In addition, the re-coupling of the National Health Insurance Levy and the Ghana Education Trust Fund levies will allow VAT-registered businesses to claim input tax credits. This measure is expected to improve cash flow and reduce the effective tax cost for businesses.

Under the revised framework, the standard VAT rate has been reduced to 20 percent, a step the Authority says is intended to ease cost pressures on both consumers and businesses. The VAT Flat Rate Scheme has also been abolished, paving the way for a more unified and transparent VAT system.

According to the Ghana Revenue Authority, the package of reforms is designed to promote equity in the tax system, improve administrative efficiency and enhance overall tax compliance.

MTN’s tariff reduction is expected to bring some relief to subscribers at a time when consumers are closely watching how businesses respond to the new VAT regime, particularly in key sectors such as telecommunications.