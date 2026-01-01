Life Begins at 40: A Reflection on Experience and Leadership

The adage "life begins at 40" has often been a subject of debate. Many have questioned the notion that one's life only truly commences at this milestone age. However, upon reflection, it becomes clear that this phrase is not about the accumulation of wealth or material possessions, but rather about the acquisition of experience and the wisdom that comes with it.

As individuals navigate their lives, they encounter various challenges and setbacks that shape them into who they are today. It is through these experiences that one develops the capacity for introspection, recognizing past mistakes and learning from them. This process of growth enables individuals to make better decisions and chart a more informed path forward.

As someone who began my corporate leadership journey in my 30s, I can attest that this period can be a powerful time for leadership. My experience suggests that leaders in their 30s can indeed make a significant impact, but often benefit from navigating various roles and challenges – going through the "mill" – to build their skills and perspective.

The Debate on Presidential Age Eligibility

In Ghana, a proposal has been put forth to lower the minimum age requirement for presidential candidates from 40 to 30 years old. While this may be seen as a progressive move, aligning with the increasing presence of young leaders in various spheres, it is pertinent to consider the value of experience in leadership roles.

A leader in their 30s may possess enthusiasm and innovative ideas, but they may also lack the depth of experience required to navigate complex situations and make informed decisions. This is not to undermine the capabilities of younger individuals, but rather to emphasize the importance of experience in effective leadership. A gradual ascent to leadership, starting from grassroots levels, can provide invaluable experience and preparation for higher office.

In Parliament, new entrants undergo rigorous training to understand the rudiments of parliamentary business, helping them contribute effectively to national discourse. Similarly, youth leading government agencies can gain critical experience that can be a stepping stone to higher leadership roles, including the presidency.

The Role of Experience in Leadership

Experience is indeed a great teacher, imparting wisdom and shaping one's perspective. However, it's also true that older leaders are not immune to mistakes. Sometimes, experience can lead to overconfidence or being guided by flawed counsel. The key is balancing experience with humility and strong institutions.

As former US President Barack Obama noted during his 2009 visit to Ghana, strong institutions, not just individual leaders, are the key to progress and prosperity. He emphasized the need for Africa, and by extension Ghana, to build robust institutions that promote accountability, transparency, and good governance. This underscores the importance of Ghana's continued efforts to strengthen its institutions.

Ghana's Progress under Effective Leadership

The current administration, led by H.E. John Dramani Mahama, has demonstrated a commendable commitment to prudent decision-making, yielding positive outcomes for the nation. The economy is showing signs of stabilization, with inflation rates decreasing and the cedi performing well against major currencies. Interest rates are also declining, creating a more favorable environment for businesses to thrive. The deliberate efforts of the government are gradually yielding results, and it is likely that the president's experience and lessons learned have contributed significantly to this success.

In conclusion, while it is essential to recognize and nurture the potential of younger leaders, it is equally important to acknowledge the value of experience in leadership. As Ghana continues to develop, the emphasis should be on building strong, transparent institutions that promote accountability and good governance.

Recommendations

Institutional Strengthening: Continue to prioritize the development of robust institutions that ensure accountability and transparency in governance. Youth Leadership Development: Encourage and provide opportunities for young leaders to develop their skills and gain experience at the grassroots level, in Parliament, and in government agencies. Experience-based Leadership: Recognize the value of experience in leadership and provide opportunities for seasoned leaders to mentor and guide younger leaders. Mentorship Programs: Establish formal mentorship programs that pair experienced leaders with younger leaders to facilitate knowledge transfer and skills development.

By adopting a balanced approach that values experience and nurtures young talent, Ghana can continue to make progress towards prosperity and stability.

Writer: Felix Ekow Eshun. An Entrepreneur and a Supply Chain Professional. He can be contacted via email at [email protected]. Tel No.: +233-531 539914.