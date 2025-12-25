Five things we learned on Day 4: The Zidanes come to support their man

Cheers went around the stadium in Rabat every time the image of Zinedine Zidane flashed up on the big screen. And why not? Zidane, whose parents went to France from Algeria, is an international treasure. And he was watching his boy play football. Nice touch.

That's my boy

The former France skipper Zinedine Zidane was up in the posh seats at the Stade Moulay Hassan in Rabat with his family during Algeria's match against Sudan. The 53-year-old was in town with his wife, Véronique, to see their second son, Luca, play his first game for Algeria at the Cup of Nations. Luca's brothers, Théo and Elyaz, were also in the house to lend support. Luca, 27, was born in Marseille. But he opted to play for the land of his paternal grandparents when the invitation was proffered. Algeria coach Vladimir Petkovic seemed happy after the 3-0 roll past Sudan. "I think he provided the team with lots of confidence," said the 62-year-old of the goalkeeper. "He played well with the ball at his feet in one of his first big games for the team." Algeria next face Burkina Faso in a tie that could decide who tops Group E. Not that such status matters, according to the coaches and players. Every game at this level is tough. Algeria should know. They lifted the Cup of Nations title in 2019 and in the following two tournaments have failed to make it out of the group stages.

Mahrez mark

Riyad Mahrez was the Algeria skipper at that Cup of Nations triumph in 2019 in Egypt. The whole tournament was supposed to be a party to hail Egypt's star striker Mohamed Salah but South Africa skewered that idea with victory over the hosts in the last-16 . However, since claiming the trophy in Cairo, woe has been the Algerian lot. Out following the pool stages in Cameroon trying to defend their crown. And fate was cruel too at the last time of asking in Cote d'ivoire where they relived the horror. Maybe it's a West Africa thing. Perhaps it will come good closer to home. Mahrez bagged a brace in the 3-0 saunter past Sudan in Rabat to take his Cup of Nations tally to eight goals - an Algerian record at the competition. And Mahrez, who won English Premier League titles at Leicester City and Manchester City, appears in the mood for more personal and collective glory. "As a team we want to get to the final," said the 34-year-old who now turns out for Al-Ahli in Saudi Arabia. "We have not come here to make up the numbers."

Age shall not wither him

Could have been a dream substitution for the Mozambican striker Domingues. He came on midway through the second-half of his side's game against the defending champions Cote d'Ivoire. And they almost snatched a draw late on in Marrakesh. At 42, Domingues became the second oldest player to feature in a match at a Cup of Nations tournament. The former Egypt goalkeeper Essam El Hadary holds that honour. He was 44 when he played in the 2017 final against Cameroon. Domingues, at least, can crow that he is the oldest man to roam the outfield in a tie at the competition since its inception in 1957.

Diallo A for victory

So this is Christmas. And musical allusions are done. Nods to cinema. Mozambique were breached early in the second-half as Amad Diallo scored Cote d'Ivoire's goal - his third for his country but his first at a Cup of Nations tournament. The Manchester United striker was also deemed man-of-the-match. "It's an immense honour to have such a prize," beamed the 23-year-old as he clasped his shiny bauble. "But it's more important that we got the three points for the victory and we showed why we are thechampions of Africa."

Christmas present

Algeria striker Ibrahim Maza also celebrated his first goal at the Cup of Nations. The 20-year-old was born in Berlin and appeared for Germany teams right up to the under-20 level before taking up the chance to play for the land of his father. The Bayer Leverkusen midfielder entered the fray at the Stade Moulay Hassan in Rabat after 60 minutes for Fares Chaibi. He added Algeria's third goal five minutes from time. "I'm very happy," Maza told the news agency The Associated Press. “My first goal in my first Cup of Nations game. It couldn't go any better for me.” How about a winner in the final? Now, really. That's not the Christmas spirit.