Australia PM apologises after antisemitic Bondi shooting as police probe attack

Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese has apologised to the country's Jewish community following the antisemitic attack on Sydney's Bondi beach last week. Police documents show that the alleged gunmen had extensively planned the attack, which left 15 people dead, including a French national.

Albanese said he felt "the weight of responsibility for an atrocity that happened” under his leadership.

Fifteen people were killed and dozens injured when gunmen opened fire on a large Hanukkah celebration on Bondi Beach on 14 December.

At least 13 people remain in hospital, including four in critical but stable condition, health officials said.

“I am sorry for what the Jewish community and our nation as a whole has experienced," Albanese told reporters in Canberra on Monday.

He has faced criticism from opponents who argue his government has not done enough to curb a rise in antisemitism.

He was booed by sections of the crowd during a memorial event in Bondi on Sunday, the last night of Hanukkah.

Albanese's government says it has consistently denounced antisemitism and has pointed to legislation passed over the last two years to criminalise hate speech.

Further measures proposed on Monday include a new offence of adults seeking to influence and radicalise children.

'Meticulously planned' attack

Meanwhile, the investigation into the shooting is continuing.

French anti-terrorist investigators have launched a parallel inquiry, alongside the Australian police, in part to gather information related to a French national killed in the attack, Dan Elikayam.

According to court documents released on Monday, Australian police say the alleged gunmen, Sajid Akram, 50, and his 24-year-old son Naveed Akram, threw homemade pipe and tennis ball bombs at a crowd before opening fire, but they failed to detonate

Police allege that the two had "meticulously planned" the attack over several months and carried out reconnaissance at the Bondi beachside park two days before.

Photos included in the police report show the two allegedly training with firearms in an isolated rural part of New South Wales.

They also recorded a video that included an image of the flag of the Islamic State armed group, in which they denounced "Zionists" and detailed their reasons for the attack.

Stricter gun laws

Naveed Akram, who was wounded by police during the attack, has been charged with 59 offences, including murder and terrorism. His father was shot dead by police at the scene.

State and federal governments are looking to implement stricter gun reforms in response to the shooting.

The New South Wales parliament was recalled on Monday to vote on proposed legislation that would limit the number of firearms a person can own, ban the display of terror symbols, and restrict protests.

Authorities on Monday started clearing flowers, candles, letters and other items placed by the public at Bondi Beach.

The tributes will be preserved for display at the Sydney Jewish Museum and the Australian Jewish Historical Society.

(with newswires)