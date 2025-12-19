IGP deploys reinforcement teams to Nalerigu amid renewed unrest

The Inspector-General of Police (IGP) Christian Tetteh Yohuno, has deployed reinforcement teams and armoured vehicles to Nalerigu and surrounding communities following renewed unrest in the North East Regional capital.

The move comes after some youth allegedly set two houses ablaze and threatened further attacks on residents.

In a statement dated December 18, the Ghana Police Service explained that the deployment is part of measures to stabilise the area and prevent the escalation of violence.

The teams will work closely with the North East Regional Police Command to restore calm and enforce law and order.

“The Inspector-General of Police has deployed reinforcement teams and armoured vehicles to Nalerigu and its environs in the North East Region following the setting ablaze of two houses by some youth in the regional capital,” the police said in part of the statement.

The police explained that the reinforcement is also meant to strengthen the enforcement of the curfew imposed on Nalerigu and its environs by the government which runs from 5pm to 6 am.

Highway patrols are to be intensified to ensure the safety of commuters and residents moving in and out of the area.

The service further assured residents that investigations into the attacks are ongoing and that perpetrators will be dealt with according to the law.

“Investigations into the attacks and burning of the houses are ongoing and persons involved will be arrested and brought to justice,” the statement stressed.

Meanwhile, in addition to the curfew, the Interior Ministry has also announced a total ban on carrying arms, ammunition, or offensive weapons, warning that anyone found violating the order will be arrested and prosecuted.

Other restrictions include a ban on the movement of motorbikes, wearing of smocks, selling fuel in containers, and unlawful assembly.