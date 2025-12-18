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Interior Minister imposes 5pm to 6am curfew on Nalerigu

By Isaac Donkor Distinguished
Social News Minister for the Interior, Muntaka Mohammed-Mubarak
THU, 18 DEC 2025
Minister for the Interior, Muntaka Mohammed-Mubarak

The Minister for the Interior, Muntaka Mohammed-Mubarak, has imposed a curfew on Nalerigu Township and its environs in the North East Region.

The curfew, effective from Thursday, December 18, runs daily from 5:00 pm to 6:00 am.

The decision follows advice from the National Security Council amid rising security concerns in the area.

In a statement, the Interior Minister urged residents to exercise restraint and pursue non-violent means to maintain peace.

“Government urges Chiefs, Elders, Opinion Leaders, Youth, and people of the area to exercise restraint in the face of the challenges confronting them, as well as to use non-violent means to channel their energies into ensuring peace in the area,” the statement said in part.

The Minister also announced a total ban on carrying arms, ammunition, or offensive weapons, warning that anyone found violating the order will be arrested and prosecuted.

Other restrictions include a ban on the movement of motorbikes, wearing of smocks, selling fuel in containers, and unlawful assembly.

“The imposition of this curfew and the related restrictions are necessary measures to restore order and ensure the safety of all residents in Nalerigu Township and its environs,” the statement stressed.

Nalerigu Township has experienced heightened security issues in recent times.

The government initially imposed a curfew after two male students at Nalerigu Senior High School were shot and killed by unknown gunmen on the school premises on July 26.

The attack, along with a related killing of a student in Bawku, was reportedly linked to the long-running Bawku chieftaincy conflict, raising fears that the violence could spread to other educational institutions.

Isaac Donkor Distinguished
Isaac Donkor Distinguished

Is a journalist with a keen interest in politics, current affairs, and social issuesPage: isaac-donkor-distinguished

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