Money spent on Bawku conflict could have developed the place like Dubai — Elvis Darko

A file photo

Managing News Editor of the Newscenta newspaper and online portal, Elvis Darko, says years of violence in Bawku have drained resources that could have transformed the area into a major development hub.

He argues that the protracted conflict has not only claimed lives but also crippled education, healthcare, and business activities in the municipality.

According to him, the continuous expenditure on security and peacekeeping represents a huge missed opportunity for development.

Speaking on Accra-based Channel One TV’s Breakfast Daily on Thursday, December 18, Mr. Darko said the human cost of the conflict alone should compel all parties to reconsider their actions.

He added that the instability has made Bawku unattractive to investors and professionals, worsening living conditions for residents.

“If the money we have spent just to protect the peace in Bawku had been invested into development, Bawku Township alone could have been like Dubai by now. Conflict does not bring anything positive; everybody is a loser,” Mr. Darko stated.

“Over 300 lives have been lost, and no amount of money can buy even one life. That loss alone is enormous, before you even talk about the economic damage,” he added.

His comments come amid renewed calls for calm following President John Dramani Mahama’s endorsement of the Otumfuo Osei Tutu II-led Bawku Mediation Report.

The President has affirmed Naba Asigri Abugrago Azoka II as the lawful Bawku Naba and urged all parties to comply with the recommendations.

The long-running Bawku chieftaincy dispute, centred on rival claims to the skin by sections of the Kusasi and Mamprusi communities, has seen intermittent violence over the years.

In a statement issued on Wednesday, December 17, the Presidency stressed that the mediation was not meant to apportion blame or declare winners, but to restore lasting peace and stability in the area.