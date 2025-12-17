Swiss Tech Giant Signals Confidence in Ghana’s Economy with New Hub

Swiss technology firm Metrohm has reinforced confidence in Ghana’s economy as a safe and competitive investment destination with the establishment of its new regional support centre in Accra.

The facility is designed to expand service delivery, technical support, and customer engagement across 17 countries in sub-Saharan Africa, marking one of the strongest signals yet from a leading global analytical instrumentation company that Ghana has emerged as a hub for high-value investment.

Facility Features and Services

The new centre will provide:

Application expertise and technical consultations

Comprehensive instrument service support to enhance operational efficiency

Assistance to ensure compliance with global standards and regulations

It also houses a state-of-the-art service centre and two application laboratories, offering hands-on training, application development, and tailored solutions for industries that rely on Metrohm’s technologies to ensure quality, safety, and environmental compliance.

Endorsement of Ghana’s Stability

At the inauguration ceremony, Swiss Ambassador to Ghana, Simone Giger, praised Metrohm’s decision as a demonstration of trust in Ghana’s stability, innovation culture, and long-term prospects.

“By selecting Accra and Ghana as a transregional hub, Metrohm is making a strong statement that Ghana is a vibrant centre of innovation and a country worthy of long-term investment. This marks the beginning of an exciting new chapter in Ghana’s scientific growth and in Swiss-Ghanaian technological cooperation,” she said.

She emphasized that Metrohm’s global reputation in analytical chemistry and precision instrumentation positioned it as a key partner for Ghana’s development, adding that the centre would boost local capacity and empower researchers, regulators, and students to conduct world-class analysis.

Alignment with National Development Goals

The Ambassador noted that the investment aligns with Ghana’s national development aspirations in agriculture, manufacturing, environmental monitoring, and public health. She stressed that strengthening analytical science is essential for tackling contemporary challenges and preparing for future opportunities.

Boost to Quality Infrastructure

Professor George Agyei, Director-General of the Ghana Standards Authority (GSA), described Metrohm’s entry as a direct boost to Ghana’s quality infrastructure.

“Standards without the means to verify compliance are merely aspirations, and high-precision instruments transform those standards from paper into practice,” he said.

He added that Metrohm’s presence would support ongoing reforms, including new gemstone laboratories, expanded calibration services, and digital conformity systems vital for industrialisation.

Investor Confidence

Charles Opoku Mensah, Head of the Aftercare Division at the Ghana Investment Promotion Centre (GIPC), said Metrohm’s choice of Accra as its regional hub reflected strong confidence in Ghana’s stability and investor-friendly climate.

“Metrohm is not just supplying equipment; it is providing the backbone that will allow Ghanaian industries to meet global standards,” he said, noting that the centre would also enhance skills development and deepen collaboration with universities and regulators.

Regional Impact

Andy Mathews, CEO of Metrohm Central Africa, stated that the company would leverage its global experience to serve customers across the region.

He explained that Metrohm Central Africa would operate as a regional hub, working closely with distributors and partners to support laboratories in pharmaceuticals, mining, food and beverage, water quality, energy, and academia.

---Graphic Online