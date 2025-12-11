Columbian Vice President lands in Ghana for official visit

Madam Francia Elena Márquez Mina, the Vice President of Colombia, is in Ghana for a three-day official visit.

She was met on arrival at the Kotoka International Airport by Mr James Gyakye Quayson, the Deputy Minister for Foreign Affairs.

The visit seeks to strengthen diplomatic, trade, and investment cooperation between Ghana and Columbia.

The Columbian Vice President would be holding bilateral talks with her Ghanaian counterpart, Vice President Professor Jane Naana Opoku-Agyemang at the Presidency in Accra.

This would be followed by a state dinner in her honour.

Madam Mina is also expected to pay a courtesy call on Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, the Asantehene, at the Manhyia Palace in Kumasi.

GNA