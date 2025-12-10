When Will Enough Be Enough? Ghana's Parliament In Crisis

Fellow Ghanaians, the world is watching, and what they are seeing should shame us all.

On January 30-31, 2025, chaos erupted in our Parliament during ministerial vetting. Microphones were destroyed, consoles smashed, cables ripped, tables damaged. Our elected representatives turned the People's House into a battleground. Speaker Bagbin suspended four MPs and promised accountability - which those responsible would pay for the damage from their own pockets not from public funds.

But what happened? NO REAL CONSEQUENCES. No financial penalties enforced. No meaningful punishment. Just empty words and political theatre.

And now, less than a year later, on December 9, 2025, HISTORY REPEATS ITSELF. Once again, chaos in Parliament. Once again, NPP Minority MPs storming the chamber floor, abandoning their seats, creating disorder. Papers flying, MPs in heated confrontations, the People's business brought to a complete standstill - all over the Kpandai seat dispute.

THIS IS A PATTERN OF IMPUNITY

When there are no consequences for the first offense, why would anyone expect different behaviour the second time? When MPs who destroy public property face no real punishment, they receive a clear message: parliamentary vandalism is acceptable.

Frank Annoh-Dompreh, who was among those suspended in January, is back again as Minority Chief Whip, warning that "government business would continue to suffer" until his demands are met. This is not democracy - this is legislative hostage-taking.

THE QUESTIONS WE MUST ASK:

Where is the investigative committee report from the January incident?

Have any MPs paid a single cedi for the property they destroyed?

Why are we tolerating this descent into chaos?

Is this the Ghana Kwame Nkrumah fought for?

Is this the democracy our fathers and mothers struggled to build?

MY DEMANDS ARE SIMPLE:

1. IMMEDIATE ACCOUNTABILITY- Every MP involved in destruction of property, whether in January or December, must be surcharged personally for all damages. Not the taxpayer. THEM.

2. ESTABLISH CLEAR CONSEQUENCES - Parliament must pass standing orders with automatic suspensions, fines, and criminal prosecution for vandalism and violent conduct.

3. PUBLIC DISCLOSURE - The committee investigating the January incident must release its findings immediately. Transparency is non-negotiable.

4. CONSTITUTIONAL REFORM - If our current rules cannot maintain order, we need stronger mechanisms to protect parliamentary dignity.

Ghana is respected across Africa as a beacon of democracy. The Black Star of Africa. But how long can we maintain this reputation when our lawmakers behave like thugs? When they use violence and intimidation instead of debate and dialogue?

THE NPP MUST BE HELD ACCOUNTABLE - Yes, I said it. As the minority caucus currently orchestrating these disruptions, they bear primary responsibility for this recent chaos. But make no mistake - ANYONE who destroys parliamentary property or incites violence must face consequences, regardless of party affiliation.

This is not about NDC vs NPP. This is about the SOUL OF OUR NATION.

Our children are watching. The world is watching. And we are showing them that in Ghana, if you are powerful enough, you can destroy public property, disrupt democratic processes, and walk away without consequences.

ENOUGH IS ENOUGH.

If we do not act now, if we do not demand accountability NOW, we are complicit in the destruction of our democracy. Today it's microphones and tables. Tomorrow, what will they destroy? The very institutions that keep this nation together?

I call on:

Speaker Alban Bagbin - Enforce your own rulings. Make them pay.

- Enforce your own rulings. Make them pay. The Majority NDC - Use your numbers to pass stronger parliamentary conduct rules.

Civil Society Organizations - Speak up. File lawsuits if necessary.

The Ghanaian People - Demand better from YOUR representatives.

We cannot continue to tolerate this disgrace. Our democracy is too precious, too hard-won, to be destroyed by MPs who forget they are servants of the people, not warlords in the chamber, for their Parochial Interest against the Interest of their Constituents and Country.

Let's Wake Up Ghana.

God Bless Our Home Land Ghana

GHANA DESERVES BETTER

#Ghana Parliament #Accountability #No Impunity #Protect Our Democracy #Kpandai Crisis #Enough Is Enough #Ghana Deserves Better.

LONG LIVE OUR MOTHERLAND GHANA.

Kamal-deen Abdul-mumin Abubakar

Email: [email protected]