Students who assaulted teacher over strict 2025 WASSCE invigilation will be sanctioned — GES

The Ghana Education Service (GES) has assured that students who attacked a teacher at Kade Senior High Technical School over strict invigilation during the 2025 WASSCE will face the necessary sanctions.

The incident, captured in a viral video, involved some past students assaulting Mr. Michael Quayson after he supervised the Christian Religious Studies (CRS) paper.

GES says it has taken over the matter and initiated investigations to ensure appropriate disciplinary action is taken.

In a statement issued on Wednesday, December 10, GES stressed that the culprits will be held accountable in line with existing rules and national laws.

“The students shall face the appropriate sanctions provided by law and GES regulations to ensure justice is duly served,” it said.

The Service noted that the attack, which occurred on 5 October 2025, was not officially reported to school authorities or management until the video began circulating on social media.

It described the conduct of the students as unacceptable and contrary to the values of the educational system.

“Management condemns the assault in the strongest terms as such behaviour is unacceptable, unlawful, and a direct affront to the dignity of the teaching profession,” the statement said.

The Service further encouraged teachers across the country to remain firm in upholding discipline and protecting the integrity of national examinations.