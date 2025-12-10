The Tamale High Court Ruling and Its Constitutional Implications

Summary: The Tamale High Court annulled the 2024 parliamentary election in Kpandai, ordering a rerun. Parliament has since declared the seat vacant, but the NPP Minority has resisted, calling the ruling flawed. This article explains the background, constitutional basis, and cautions the NPP “micro minority” to respect judicial authority and act responsibly.

Background of the Case



On November 24, 2025, the Tamale High Court annulled the 2024 parliamentary election in the Kpandai Constituency, citing irregularities in 41 polling stations.

The petition was filed by the NDC candidate, who challenged the legitimacy of the declared results.

The Court ordered a rerun of the election, effectively invalidating the mandate of the sitting MP, Matthew Nyindam (NPP).

Parliamentary Response



Following the ruling, Parliament declared the Kpandai seat vacant on December 4, 2025, in line with Article 112(5) of the 1992 Constitution, which mandates the Electoral Commission to conduct a by-election when a seat becomes vacant.

The Clerk to Parliament formally notified the Electoral Commission, setting the stage for a rerun.

Minority Resistance



The NPP Minority Caucus has strongly condemned the ruling, describing it as “unsupported by facts” and “flawed.”

Minority Leader Alexander Afenyo-Markin insisted that Nyindam remains the legitimate MP until the appellate process is exhausted.

They have demanded the withdrawal of Parliament’s letter declaring the seat vacant, arguing that it undermines the rule of law.

Constitutional and Civic Lessons

1. Respect for Judicial Authority

The Constitution of Ghana vests judicial power in the courts. Whether one agrees or disagrees with a ruling, respecting the decision is non-negotiable. The proper channel is appeal, not defiance.

2. Parliament as a Role Model

Parliamentarians are role models for Ghanaian youth. When they dismiss court rulings or engage in disruptive behavior, they erode public trust and set a dangerous precedent.

3. Checks and Balances

The ruling demonstrates the checks and balances embedded in Ghana’s democracy. Courts can correct electoral irregularities, and Parliament must act in accordance with constitutional directives.

A Word of Caution to the NPP Micro Minority

Maturity over Mischief: Parliament is not a battleground for defiance but a platform for disciplined leadership.

Parliament is not a battleground for defiance but a platform for disciplined leadership. Rule of Law First: The Tamale High Court ruling must be respected until overturned by a higher court.

The Tamale High Court ruling must be respected until overturned by a higher court. Youth Are Watching : Every act of resistance against lawful authority sends the wrong message to Ghana’s future leaders.

: Every act of resistance against lawful authority sends the wrong message to Ghana’s future leaders. Constitutional Duty: The NPP Minority must remember that their oath of office binds them to uphold the Constitution, not undermine it.

The Tamale High Court ruling on the Kpandai election is a test of Ghana’s democratic maturity. The NPP Minority may disagree, but the Constitution provides lawful avenues for appeal. Defiance only weakens institutions and dishonors the trust of the people. Ghana’s democracy thrives when leaders respect the rule of law, act with maturity, and serve as true role models for the youth.

Addendum: Critical Legal and Constitutional Analysis

1. Authority of the Courts

Under Article 125(3) of the 1992 Constitution, judicial decisions are binding on all persons and authorities in Ghana.

The Tamale High Court ruling, whether agreeable or not, carries immediate legal effect until overturned by a higher court.

Therefore, insisting that Nyindam remains MP despite annulment undermines the principle of judicial supremacy.

2. Vacancy of Parliamentary Seats

Article 97(1)(e) of the Constitution provides that a Member of Parliament shall vacate their seat if their election is annulled by a competent court.

Parliament’s declaration of the Kpandai seat vacant is not discretionary—it is a constitutional obligation once the court has spoken.

Demanding withdrawal of Parliament’s letter contradicts the express constitutional mandate.

3. Right to Appeal vs. Immediate Effect

While the NPP Minority is correct that the ruling can be appealed, appeals do not automatically stay execution unless a stay of execution is formally granted.

Until such relief is obtained, the High Court’s ruling stands, and Parliament must act accordingly.

To argue otherwise is to confuse judicial review with judicial suspension, which the Constitution does not permit.

4. Rule of Law and Democratic Integrity

The rule of law requires that institutions respect lawful judgments, even when politically inconvenient.

By resisting compliance, the Minority risks setting a precedent where political actors selectively obey court rulings.

This erodes public trust and weakens Ghana’s democratic fabric.

5. Caution to the NPP Minority

Maturity in Leadership : Parliamentarians must demonstrate discipline, not defiance.

: Parliamentarians must demonstrate discipline, not defiance. Respect for Institutions : The judiciary is a co-equal branch of government; undermining it destabilizes constitutional balance.

: The judiciary is a co-equal branch of government; undermining it destabilizes constitutional balance. Youthful Example: Ghanaian youth are watching—leaders must model respect for law, not rebellion against it.

Ghanaian youth are watching—leaders must model respect for law, not rebellion against it. Constitutional Fidelity: The oath of office binds MPs to uphold the Constitution, not reinterpret it for partisan gain.

The NPP Minority’s resistance, while politically understandable, is constitutionally untenable. The Tamale High Court ruling has immediate effect, and Parliament acted within its mandate in declaring the seat vacant. Until a higher court overturns the decision or grants a stay, compliance is not optional—it is a constitutional duty.

Retired Senior Citizen

Teshie-Nungua

[email protected]