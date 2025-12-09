Formal Petition To The Chief Justice Of The Republic Of Ghana

Subject: Petition for Judicial Intervention on Defamation, Snooping, Illegal Recordings, and Media Misconduct Surrounding the Late Charles Kwadwo Fosu (Daddy Lumba)

Petitioner:Stephen A. Quaye (Journalist) – Toronto, Canada

To:

His Lordship the Chief Justice of the Republic of Ghana

Judicial Service of Ghana

Supreme Court Complex

Accra – Ghana

1.0 INTRODUCTION

I, Stephen Armah Quaye, a Ghanaian journalist resident in Toronto, Canada, respectfully submit this petition to Your Lordship regarding the alarming rise in defamation, illegal snooping, unauthorized wiretapping, fabricated publications, and malicious online conduct directly connected to the controversies surrounding the late Ghanaian music legend Charles Kwadwo Fosu (Daddy Lumba) and his surviving wife, Maami Akosua Serwaa.

This petition is made in the interest of public order, media accountability, and the protection of the dignity of both the living and the dead.

2.0 BASIS OF THE PETITION

Over the past months, Ghana has witnessed a disturbing trend of:

Defamatory statements published by broadcasters, bloggers, self-styled pastors, and commentators

Fabrication and circulation of false marriage and divorce documents

Unauthorized access to supposed medical information

Photoshopped images intended to mislead the public

Illegal recording and broadcasting of private conversations

False allegations and malicious content targeted at the bereaved

Snooping into private family matters of the late musician

These actions constitute criminal violations, not mere breaches of journalistic ethics.

3.0 LEGAL CONCERNS REQUIRING JUDICIAL ATTENTION

3.1 Defamation as a National Menace

Unrestrained defamation has created an environment where reputations are destroyed for views and clicks. Ghana's defamation laws must be actively enforced to restore sanity.

3.2 Snooping and Unauthorized Access to Personal Data

Individuals have reportedly accessed and circulated alleged medical and personal documents of the late musician without authorization. In jurisdictions such as Canada, such acts lead to prosecution, heavy fines, or jail terms.

3.3 Illegal Wiretapping and Broadcasting of Private Conversations

The act of recording private conversations without consent and publishing such recordings is a criminal offense under both Ghanaian and international standards.

3.4 Abuse of Social Media Platforms

Pastors, bloggers, and commentators continue to weaponize social media to intimidate the bereaved, distort facts, and publish harmful content without accountability.

3.5 Public Misconception of “Freedom of Speech”

Many Ghanaians mistakenly believe that freedom of speech protects defamatory or criminal conduct online. Clarity is urgently needed.

4.0 SUPPORTING CASE STUDIES

The petition draws attention to international precedents:

Canada (Ontario) : Individuals and corporations have been prosecuted for buying stolen medical information and snooping into hospital records.

: United Kingdom: High-profile defamation cases, including Robbie Williams vs Northern & Shell (2005), demonstrate the seriousness of publishing false personal allegations.

Ghana must not allow impunity to flourish in the digital age.

5.0 ISSUES SPECIFIC TO THE DADDY LUMBA CASE

The following acts have reportedly occurred:

Unauthorized access to alleged medical and personal information Creation and distribution of photoshopped images implying fake marriage Fabricated divorce claims and unverified documents Illegal recording and publication of private telephone conversations Online attacks, insults, and defamation targeted at Akosua Serwaa False prophecies and gossip weaponized as “news”

These acts demonstrate a systemic pattern of criminal invasion of privacy and malicious defamation.

6.0 RELIEF SOUGHT (REQUESTS)

I respectfully request that Your Lordship consider:

6.1 Issuing Judicial Directives

Clear judicial guidelines for media conduct on defamation, privacy, and broadcasting illegal content.

6.2 Encouraging Prosecution of Snooping and Privacy Violations

Persons who unlawfully obtained and shared supposed medical records or private documents should face the law.

6.3 Enforcement Against Illegal Recordings

Punitive action against individuals who record and broadcast private conversations without consent.

6.4 Protection of the Dead and Their Families

The dignity of deceased persons and their grieving families must be upheld and protected under the law.

6.5 Fast-Tracking Defamation Cases

Expedited hearings for high-profile and harmful defamatory content to reduce ongoing reputational damage.

6.6 Public Judicial Statement on Media Law

A formal reminder to journalists, pastors, bloggers, and media practitioners that:

Defamation is a criminal and civil offense

Snooping is punishable

Privacy is a constitutional right

Publishing falsehoods is unlawful

Such a pronouncement will serve as a national deterrent.

7.0 WHY IMMEDIATE INTERVENTION IS NECESSARY

If these issues are left unchecked:

Criminal behavior will continue to masquerade as journalism

The dignity of public figures and private citizens will remain under assault

Ghanaians will lose trust in the judiciary's ability to protect their rights

A new generation will grow up believing that unpunished wrongdoing is normal

The damage already done to Daddy Lumba's name and the suffering inflicted on his surviving family must not be allowed to continue unchecked.

8.0 CONCLUSION

Your Lordship, I submit this petition with great respect and urgency.

Ghana is at a crossroads where:

Privacy is under attack

Defamation is entertainment

Criminal snooping is becoming normalized

Social media is replacing the courtroom

Only the Judiciary can restore order.

I humbly pray that Your Lordship takes the necessary steps to enforce the law, protect the dignity of families, and set strong precedents that will safeguard the nation from this rising wave of media-related criminality.

Respectfully submitted,

Stephen Armah Quaye

Journalist / Toronto, Canada

Email: [email protected]

Date: December 9, 2025